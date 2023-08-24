Backyard Backpack Brawl set for Friday

The Backyard Backpack Brawl is set for Friday’s Derry Area vs. Greater Latrobe football game at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Interact students from each school will be accepting monetary donations at the stadium entrances. The money collected will go to the Latrobe Rotary Backpack Program, which is expanding this school year to include Derry Area elementary students. Shown with the donation buckets are Kara Gardner (Derry Area High School principal), Emily Berkhimer (Derry Interact president), Katie Dunlap (Derry Interact vice president), Roberta McCahan (Latrobe Rotary), Enid Mercinko (Latrobe Rotary), Bill Snyder (Latrobe Interact adviser) and Ted Benning (Greater Latrobe Senior High School principal). Be sure to bring some extra money and help your team and district win.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Latrobe Rotary Club has extended its weekly backpack program to Derry Area elementary students in addition to the Greater Latrobe elementary students the program already served. Starting this school year, Latrobe Rotary will be filling approximately 200 backpacks to help students in need to have food over the weekend.

To help defray the cost, the Derry Area and Greater Latrobe Interact clubs will be conducting a Backyard Backpack Brawl at the Derry Area vs. Greater Latrobe football game 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Interact students from each school will be accepting only monetary donations at the stadium entrances at the game Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.