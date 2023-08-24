Backyard Backpack Brawl set for Friday

The Latrobe Rotary Club has extended its weekly backpack program to Derry Area elementary students in addition to the Greater Latrobe elementary students the program already served. Starting this school year, Latrobe Rotary will be filling approximately 200 backpacks to help students in need to have food over the weekend.
To help defray the cost, the Derry Area and Greater Latrobe Interact clubs will be conducting a Backyard Backpack Brawl at the Derry Area vs. Greater Latrobe football game 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Interact students from each school will be accepting only monetary donations at the stadium entrances at the game Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.