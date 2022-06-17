Westmoreland nature backpacks are now available at Westmoreland County libraries.
The Westmoreland Land Trust, in partnership with the Westmoreland Library Network, has provided these backpacks of high-quality guides and tools for exploration of nature. There are three types of backpacks: for streams and forests; flower and pollinators; and birds.
Dr. Paula Purnell, the Westmoreland Land Trust’s partner for educational programming, will visit libraries during June and July for workshops about using the backpacks. Dr. Purnell’s workshops are family-friendly, fun and informative. A schedule may be found among the events listed at Westmoreland-landtrust.org.
In recent years there has been growing recognition that people – especially children – today are spending less time in nature, with an associated reduction in their happiness and well-being. Westmoreland Land Trust created the backpacks to encourage children and families to enjoy exploration of nature, and benefit from the backpacks’ resources and tools.
Loree, an Ameri Corps volunteer, described the efforts in making the project a reality.
The Westmoreland Land Trust put together (and was subsequently awarded) a grant application entitled “Nature Backpacks for Westmoreland Libraries Highlight Local Trails.”
The Nature Backpacks, circulating at county libraries, are for outdoor use by children, while visiting a trail or park, or playing in a backyard, and will encourage observation and enjoyment of local plant and animal life.
“It was exciting, and surprising, but most of all encouraging to learn that 17 county libraries wanted two or three backpacks each,” Loree said. “This allowed us to work with retail providers to obtain a good price on products. Betsy used her excellent search skills to find great prices on field guides.”
Hawk Migration Association of North America donated 50 laminated hawk identification guides.
“We all worked hard to apply patches, attach lanyards, and laminate resource guides,” Loree said.
“Donors, board and committee members volunteered precious time. Dr. Paula Purnell guided the selection of tools and development of resource materials, and provided an awesome flower and pollinator scavenger hunt. Finally, 67 nature backpacks were filled with tools and guides, and delivered to the Westmoreland Library Network.”
