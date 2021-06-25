A “Patriot Thunder: Back the Blue” motorcycle ride will be held starting in Latrobe on Saturday, July 3. The event, which benefits the Officer Dale T. Provins Jr. Memorial Scholarship at California University of Pennsylvania and is being hosted by A.B.A.T.E. Of Westmoreland County, will be held rain or shine.
Cost is $10 per bike and registration/bike staging will be held in the Latrobe Memorial Stadium parking lot. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the ride. A party will be held later in the day at Mammoth Park (pavilion 2) in Mount Pleasant Township; in the event of inclement weather, the party will kick off at Mammoth Park at 2 p.m.
The event will also feature food, raffles, 50/50 and an appearance from DJ Renee.
