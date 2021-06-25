The Pittsburgh Steelers will be away from their annual summer training camp home for a second consecutive year.
The Steelers announced Thursday morning that this year’s summer training camp will take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex because of concerns from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The team said Thursday that it was denied approval from the National Football League to hold training camp at an off-site location. The league previously granted approval for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys to hold respective training camps off-site at Missouri Western State and Oxnard, California.
“We are disappointed we won’t be holding our 2021 training camp at St. Vincent College,” Steelers’ spokesman Burt Lauten said. “We were prepared to safely host training camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.”
Because of NFL protocols regarding COVID-19, teams interested in holding training camps at off-site facilities were required to submit a plan. The Steelers submitted their plan to the NFL for a return to St. Vincent College, which included the ability for fans to visit campus and watch practice, as per tradition.
The NFL released a memo to teams last week, noting that organizations can hold training camp at off-site locations. The memo also stated that fans may attend open workouts, but they must remain at least 20 feet away from players and staff, and are not permitted to interact with players at any time.
Last week’s announcement would’ve impacted training camp traditions like the post-practice autograph area on the hill near the Robert S. Carey Student Center, and the annual “Friday Night Lights” training camp practice at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium where as many as 10,000 crazed Steeler fans cram inside the downtown stadium for an up-close and personal experience with their favorite players.
The Steelers typically announce their training camp schedule during organized team activities or the team’s minicamp. The team finished its minicamp last week at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and hadn’t officially released training camp plans until Thursday’s announcement.
Lauten said training camp is scheduled to begin in late July — potentially July 21 because of the Hall of Fame game with the Dallas Cowboys — and it’s slated to be split between Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
“Once our practice schedule is finalized, we will announce plans to host fans at Heinz Field for a select number of practices,” Lauten said. “We appreciate the support of St. Vincent College and the Latrobe community, and we look forward to returning to campus in 2022.”
St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, expressed disappointment in the NFL and NFLPA’s decision regarding training camp.
“One of our favorite annual traditions is welcoming the Steelers and their fans to campus,” Taylor said. “The Steelers are an important part of the St. Vincent community, and we look forward to welcoming the team and fans back next summer. As they begin the 2021 season, we pray for the health and safety of the entire organization and the Steelers fans around the world, as well as an end to this pandemic.”
Pittsburgh Steelers’ president Art Rooney II indicated in March that the organization planned to return to St. Vincent College during a phone call on the team’s website.
Training camp took place at Heinz Field last season, rather than St. Vincent College for the 55th consecutive year because of the pandemic. The team’s “Friday Night Lights” practice did not take place locally, either.
The team expressed disappointment last summer that it wouldn’t be at St. Vincent College and relayed at the time that it looked forward to returning in the summer of 2021.
Last June, the NFL said that teams wouldn’t be able to hold summer training camp at off-site locations. All 32 teams were told at the time by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities because of COVID-19, meaning the Steelers wouldn’t be at St. Vincent College in the summer of 2020.
The Steelers reported to St. Vincent College for the 54th consecutive year in 2019, a streak that started quietly at the Unity Township college in 1966. The Steelers’ camp at St. Vincent College was the second-oldest site in the National Football League. The oldest continuously operating camp was the Green Bay Packers’ camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisconsin, which started in 1958.
“I feel bad for the local small businesses and restaurants that depend on the extra income and business during training camp,” Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto said. “Hopefully, Steelers’ training camp will come back in 2022. For now, let’s just keep supporting our businesses as we have been doing throughout the pandemic.”
Greater Latrobe Athletic Director Mark Mears said that an estimated 10,300 fans showed up for the 2019 “Friday Night Lights” practice, which raised $21,500 for 19 programs. The 2018 event was the most successful, as the district made $33,909.90, shared with more than 20 programs within the school, and the practice has raised more than $100,000 for students in the last decade.
Mears said the district was surprised by Thursday’s news, but it was an NFL ruling.
“We feel badly, as do the Steelers,” Mears said. “I am sure the local economy in Latrobe will not have annual revenue from the team practicing at St. Vincent College, but I am sure the Steelers are also frustrated. Hopefully, things return to normal in 2022.”
