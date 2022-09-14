The management of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is preparing for representatives from airports and other aviation organizations to land at the airport next week for the 42nd Annual Aviation Council of Pennsylvania Conference.
This year’s conference is the first time the event has been hosted by an airport, according to Gabe Monzo, airport manager.
“They’re very excited to be having the conference at the airport,” said Monzo.
Monzo said the activities begin with a golf outing Sunday, Sept. 18, at Latrobe Country Club. The event benefits the council’s scholarship program.
The conference activities will continue Monday, Sept. 19, and Tuesday, Sept. 20. Seminars will be held in the airport authority conference room and the primary conference sessions will be held upstairs in the banquet room. In addition, 27 exhibitors will be set up in the parking area.
According to the council, this year’s conference will have two tracks – one on engineering and one on airport operations.
Last year, Monzo was named president of the statewide nonprofit council that focuses on representing the aviation industry in matters involving the government and private sector, improve and promote aviation with local, state and federal government, and enhancing public awareness of the aviation industry.
Airport authority member Donald Rossi said the airport owes a debt of gratitude to Monzo for helping arrange the conference at the airport and helping advance aviation issues in Pennsylvania.
Monzo has been involved with the council for over 15 years, he said.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
