With a prospering airport in its backyard, a new cooperative agreement between Greater Latrobe School District and an aviation school appears to be a perfect partnership.
Members of the school board are considering – and are expected to approve – the College in High School Dual Enrollment Program with the Community College of Beaver County High School Aviation Academy. The partnership was discussed at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Offered to rising juniors and seniors for the 2023-24 school year, the aviation academy allows students to earn up to 28 credits toward an associate degree in applied science for students interested in careers as a professional pilot, air traffic control or aerospace management.
According to Jon Mains, assistant to the superintendent for secondary education, students will attend classes virtually with the CCBC for half the day and then attend regular GLSD classes for the other half. The opportunity was brought to the attention of the administration by school board member Merle Musick.
For families with students interested in the program, the district is hosting two parent meetings:
- 6-6:30 p.m. April 13, and
- 9-9:30 a.m. April 14.
Both will be held in the Center for Student Creativity at the high school.
On another topic, Mains also announced that registrations for kindergarten are lagging a bit in comparison to last year. He reported 174 children have been registered for next year. Last year at this time, there were 194 children registered.
He added he isn’t overly concerned, but encouraged parents to get their children registered to assist the district with planning for the next school year. To register your child, visit the district website at www.glsd.us.
As the school year is winding down, Superintendent Michael Porembka announced a number of important dates coming up. Those dates include:
- Act 80 Day and prom, May 12;
- SHS Awards Assembly, 8:20 a.m., May 25;
- Class of 2023 School Walk, May 26;
- Baccalaureate Service, 7 p.m. May 31, SHS auditorium;
- Memorial Day, no school, May 29, and
- Graduation and last day of instruction (early dismissal), June 1.
The board will hold its regular board meeting 7 p.m. April 18.
