A week before Easter, chickens on a Lancaster County farm started coming down with highly pathogenic bird flu (HPAI), and a week later, the farmer had to depopulate 1.4 million birds.
As of Wednesday, according to a map link on the Facebook page of Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector, the number had grown to five farms in that county that were affected by the disease.
Although HPAI has not hit southwestern Pennsylvania, avian experts at Powdermill are asking people to bring in their bird feeders and empty their birdbaths until migration season is over. That’s how the avian flu spreads — birds pick up the virus when they gather in one place and fly somewhere else to spread it.
Luke DeGroote, an avian conservation scientist at Powdermill’s Avian Research Center, is advising people to take those precautions so that Westmoreland County and the neighboring regions don’t become hot spots.
Powdermill is a renowned bird banding center that studies migrations and other avian behaviors and information.
“More birds are coming through now and it’s easier for the virus to be carried and transmitted to other migrants,” he said.
That’s particularly true of wild waterfowl like ducks and geese that have been found sick or dead. The flocks can spread the virus as they fly over or stop at farms, and they don’t even have to have direct contact with domestic birds. When humans step on contaminated droppings or soil, they can carry the virus on their shoes and clothing.
That can have a serious impact on agriculture and food supply and distribution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that since December the most recent outbreak has affected 27 million birds in 30 states and it’s still spreading. At risk of being wiped out are chickens, ducks, geese, quail and other farm fowl. That’s part of the reason that there’s been an increase in the price of eggs and chickens at the supermarket.
“The supply chain from the pandemic is related to that, too,” DeGroote said, adding that if the virus spreads, “the cost of eggs and chickens will go up.”
Lancaster County is the center of poultry farming in Pennsylvania, with 20 million chickens producing eggs and meat on 1,600 farms. State and nationwide, those are the birds that are mostly being impacted. But there’s that connection to wild birds.
Bird flu first emerged in southern China in 1996 and caused massive poultry outbreaks in Hong Kong in 1997. The H5N1 resurfaced in 2003 in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and also spread to humans. It was identified in poultry in the United States and Canada in 2014 and 2015, then seemed to disappear.
According to the World Health Organization, since 2003 there have been reports from 19 countries of more than 860 human infections with H5N1, with a mortality rate of 53%.
Some form of avian flu reappeared last year.
“So far, I haven’t heard if they identified that,” DeGroote said. “It seemed to have been affecting only particular species, like blue jays and chickadees, and generally the young birds. That was a new outbreak and they’re still trying to figure that out. They looked at poisons or pesticides, but that’s not what it was. There was a theory that it might have been caused by a fungus associated with adult birds feeding on cicadas, but that was just a theory. Funguses are hard to figure out.”
That was last year, he added, and this year it’s a variation of an avian flu that’s been around for a few years.
The CDC on March 7 identified it as a different strain of H5N1 that spreads easily and quickly among poultry, and can affect people. However, the CDC noted that no human infections have been reported in the United States, and that treatment for people is available.
Although songbirds are less likely to be spreaders, they attract raptors like hawks, eagles and owls that are spreaders. Scavengers like crows can also carry the virus.
That’s why it’s important for people to temporarily stop feeding the birds.
“They don’t need seeds and suet right now,” DeGroote said.
The exception is that hummingbirds are arriving and need nectar until more flowers bloom, and some other birds, like orioles, are attracted to jelly and oranges. Those species rarely carry the flu.
“People are better at cleaning hummingbird and jelly feeders, too,” he said.
It’s recommended that those feeders be cleaned and dried or replaced twice a week. Birdbaths should be soaked 20 minutes every week in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water. Even without the threat of avian flu, feeders and birdbaths should be cleaned on a regular basis anyway.
“We understand how people like to be able to watch the birds, and that’s what a lot of bird feeding is about,” DeGroote said. “But as long as the rates (of the disease spreading) decline, I think we should be able to get back to more normal after migration. That should be sometime in early June.”
