The dedication of the Lincoln Highway in October of 1913 changed America forever.
“People were no longer restricted to train schedules, the price of cars was coming down, and people were saying let’s go see America first,” said Olga Herbert, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC).
There was a lot to see along the then 3,389 miles of road — later called Route 30 — that went through more than 700 towns between Times Square, New York City and Lincoln Park in San Francisco. The LHHC’s Lincoln Highway Experience Museum on Route 30 just east of Latrobe focuses on the history of the highway through Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Franklin and Adams counties.
On Tuesday, the museum opens a new exhibit, Automobilia 2020, that features 69 items related to travel by car, such as gas station signs, tools, and gas and oil containers. It’s the first in a series of rotating exhibits in a space that was opened when the gift shop was relocated to another part of the museum complex.
“This exhibit has a lot of signage,” Herbert said. “There are reproductions out there, but these are all original porcelain signs. One is an Atlantic gas sign from the 1930s that looks like a fried egg. We have clear glass bottles that they used to put oil in, and a gas can that has an unusual shape, not like the round ones we have now.”
There are drinking glasses, too, that gas stations gave away.
“I remember my mother telling her brother to go get more gas,” Herbert said. “He would tell her that he didn’t need it, but she wanted those free glasses.”
Her favorite item in the collection is a wooden box filled with tools that would be needed for fixing a car that broke down along the road. It would have been used for the earliest Model T and Model A Fords.
Automobilia 2020 will run through October during limited hours within the museum’s regular schedule. Visitors can see the special exhibit only from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and because of social distancing restrictions, the small room will be limited to four at a time. The tour is included in the regular museum admission and cannot be seen separately.
There’s a lot more to see at the museum during the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We tell the story of the Lincoln Highway on the national level because it was the first road across America,” Herbert said.
An interactive stationary bicycle that’s currently closed off because of the COVID-19 restrictions takes visitors on a three-minute pedaling route across the United States. There are also interactive displays for kids that are also temporarily off limits.
The other displays are open, following social distancing guidelines. There are several rooms and areas with memorabilia, maps, photographs, art and other displays from the highway’s past.
A big building houses a 1937 Packard and a recreation of the front of Donato’s Gas Station, circa 1930s, that was on the highway in Ligonier. There’s also a little tourist cabin that was moved intact from a nearby site and then painted and outfitted with a bed and furniture typical of its era.
Serro’s Diner is a favorite. The 1938 eatery was originally in North Huntingon, then it was moved to South Greensburg.
“It ended up at the John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, and they gave it to us,” Herbert said. “It was very fortunate that Lou Serro Jr. was still alive and he shared some great stories about the diner with us.”
Admission includes a slice of pie from Dainty Pastry, coffee from Nicholas Coffee in Market Square in Pittsburgh, and optional ice cream from Valley Dairy. Keeping it regional, the diner also sells Red Ribbon Soda from Natrona Heights. Children are offered juice boxes and other snacks instead of coffee and pie.
Visitors also get a stamped post card that the staff will mail, and a booklet listing the notable and often quirky sites along the corridor. Many of them are still intact, for instance a giant coffee pot in Bedford and a building shaped like a giant shoe in central Pennsylvania. High school vo-tech students in all the counties also contributed classroom projects. Westmoreland County students made a huge replica of a gas pump that’s near Ligonier, and there’s a super-sized bicycle built for two further east. Technology students in Bedford County made a giant replica of a 25-cent coin.
The museum is located at 3435 Route 30 East, Unity Township, in the historic Johnston House (circa 1815) that the LHHC purchased in 2011. For information, visit lhhc.org or call 724-879-4241. Admission is $14 for adults and there’s a sliding scale for seniors and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.