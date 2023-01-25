It’s no secret that Netflix came to Westmoreland County to film parts of the new film “The Pale Blue Eye.” What you may not know is the movie is based on a book by Louis Bayard.
The American gothic novel tells the story of a former NYC police detective by the name of Augustus Landor as he is summoned to West Point Military Academy to investigate the gruesome death of a cadet in 1830. The story includes another character many may recognize — Edgar Allan Poe. The novel follows Landor, Poe, and other characters trying to solve the fictitious murders that keep occurring at West Point Military Academy.
“Ligonier Valley Historical Society is proud to announce we are hosting an in-person book club for ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ and the author will be joining us via Zoom. The historical fiction thriller novel is the basis for Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ movie starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling and directed by Scott Cooper. As many people know, several scenes from the movie were filmed on the historic grounds of Compass Inn Museum. We’re happy to continue the excitement over the release of the film through our book club,” said Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
The historical society will hold the book club meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. in the common room or “tavern area” of Compass Inn Museum, featured as Benny’s Haven, the fictional Hudson Valley Highlands tavern outside of West Point Military Academy where many pivotal moments occurred in the book and movie.
Bayard has a connection to the area. “I’m looking forward to your event. I have a personal connection to your area — my grandparents lived in Laughlintown during their golden years, and I used to visit them at least twice a month. Warm memories [of the Ligonier Valley],” he said.
Book club participants may submit questions for the author that can be asked during the event. These questions will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. Any questions about this event can be directed to sarapaterson@compassinn.org or 724-238-4983.
