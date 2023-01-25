It’s no secret that Netflix came to Westmoreland County to film parts of the new film “The Pale Blue Eye.” What you may not know is the movie is based on a book by Louis Bayard.

The American gothic novel tells the story of a former NYC police detective by the name of Augustus Landor as he is summoned to West Point Military Academy to investigate the gruesome death of a cadet in 1830. The story includes another character many may recognize — Edgar Allan Poe. The novel follows Landor, Poe, and other characters trying to solve the fictitious murders that keep occurring at West Point Military Academy.

