Fort Ligonier will welcome author Jason Cherry to the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education to discuss his book “Pittsburgh’s Lost Outpost: Captain Trent’s Fort” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
In 1754, before a young George Washington would set the world on fire in the glen, Ohio Company Factor and Indian Trader William Trent and his hired volunteers built an outpost at the Forks of the Ohio. This not only laid the foundation for the conflict known as the Seven Years’ War, but also began the early remnants of the city we know today as Pittsburgh.
“I have reenacted as a member of Captain William Trent’s Company for 30 years and it surprised me that for all of the avid history lovers I spoke to, most were unaware of William Trent’s role in building the first outpost for what we know is presently the city of Pittsburgh,” Cherry said. “After spending the last ten years researching and uncovering new primary sources about William Trent and his outpost, I am excited to share my love for the history of this event and explain that the staging ground for the French and Indian War happened right here in the backyard of western Pennsylvania. Which is why I chose the book’s title because it was an overlooked moment in Pittsburgh’s history that played a pivotal role in shaping our nation.”
The event at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education, located at 200 South Market St. in Ligonier, is open to the public. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the museum. To RSVP, contact cgross@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
Cherry is the second featured speaker in Fort Ligonier’s six-part Speaker Series, which includes the upcoming events:
- Tea and Time Travel: Historic Connections in the UK with Fort Ligonier’s Director of History and Collections Erica Nuckles, March 8;
- Seven Years’ War Symposium: “The Global Art of War” featuring the top scholars on the French and Indian War from across the country and abroad, March 28-29;
- Museum of the American Revolution’s President and CEO Scott Stephenson, April 24;
- George Washington’s Friendly Fire Incident Commemoration, Fort Ligonier’s Director of History and Collections Erica Nuckles, Nov. 12.
For more upcoming events, visit fortligonier.org.
