Looking for another way to dodge cabin fever and enjoy an afternoon of engaging conversation during these last few weeks of winter in Ligonier? Then the Compass Inn Museum and Ligonier Valley Historical Society have a fun event for you Thursday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

“Ligonier Valley Historical Society thoroughly enjoyed hosting author Louis Bayard via Zoom for our first-ever in-person historical fiction book club last month,’” said Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of Ligonier Valley Historical Society. “The book club participants and the author had an interesting, dynamic discussion about ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ novel and movie, everyday life in 1830s America, Edgar Allan Poe, and more. We’re happy to continue hosting the book club, this time talking about another historical thriller written by Bayard titled ‘Mr. Timothy,’ a fictional spin on Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

