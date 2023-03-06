Looking for another way to dodge cabin fever and enjoy an afternoon of engaging conversation during these last few weeks of winter in Ligonier? Then the Compass Inn Museum and Ligonier Valley Historical Society have a fun event for you Thursday, March 23, at 1 p.m.
“Ligonier Valley Historical Society thoroughly enjoyed hosting author Louis Bayard via Zoom for our first-ever in-person historical fiction book club last month,’” said Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of Ligonier Valley Historical Society. “The book club participants and the author had an interesting, dynamic discussion about ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ novel and movie, everyday life in 1830s America, Edgar Allan Poe, and more. We’re happy to continue hosting the book club, this time talking about another historical thriller written by Bayard titled ‘Mr. Timothy,’ a fictional spin on Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
Here is a quick plot summary of this month’s book club historical thriller novel. Timothy Cratchit walks down the dark cobblestone streets of 1860s London after burying his father, Bob Cratchit. He feels lost, fighting with his past of being crippled and his attempt to cut his financial ties to “Uncle” Ebenezer Scrooge by getting lost in the bustling, dark alleyways, brothels and shadowy spaces in 19th-century London. When “Tiny Tim all grown-up” discovers the bodies of two dead girls in the cold waters of the Thames River, his life direction is changed. Timothy Cratchit takes on the role of protector to a young girl named Philomela, ensuring that she does not suffer the fate of the two girls found in the river. With all the novel’s plot twists and turns, Bayard keeps readers guessing in this Christmas mystery thriller until the very end of the novel.
Bayard noted in Compass Inn Museum’s “The Pale Blue Eye” book club last month that Dickens was his favorite author growing up as child. Admiring Dickens’ works, especially “A Christmas Carol,” led him to write “Mr. Timothy,” a character study and mystery thriller of Tiny Tim as an adult. The reviews for Bayard’s 2003 historical fiction novel rate the book as excellent. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote, “This mix of thriller and literature is as rich as a Christmas cake…a spirited adventure.” Entertainment Weekly noted, “There isn’t one throwaway sentence in this fabulous Victorian mystery…a subtle character examination and a page-turning plot.” People magazine named “Mr. Timothy” one of the Top 10 Books of 2003, calling the novel, “A dazzling blend of literary fiction and white-knuckle thriller.”
Copies of the book can be found at Ligonier Valley Library. There are two copies of “Mr. Timothy” available through the Westmoreland Library Network. The book is also available for ordering from the author’s website (www.louisbayard.com/mr-timothy) through vendors such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Indiebound and Apple Books.
Book club participants may submit questions for the author that can be asked during the event. These questions will be accepted until Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. Any questions about this event can be directed to sarapaterson@compassinn.org or 724-238-4983.
