August Fun Fest will take place at Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. The event is free to the public and offers free parking.
Headlining this year’s August Fun Fest are Chuck Blasko and The Vogues, performing at the amphitheater at 2 and 3:30 p.m.
The Road Kings Car Club will once again host the giant August Fun Fest Show Car Cruise, with more than 300 antiques, hot rods, modifieds, stock cars and commercials. No motorcycles are permitted. The show features all types of cars up to 2021 models and has been highlighted in Hot Rod News magazine. Show cars may enter beginning at 9 a.m.
The Mid-Mon Valley Model Railroad Club will be displaying their modular train layout at Pavilion No. 16. This display will depict the Mid-Mon Valley area and some of the more important industries throughout history.
Five local musical groups will be featured in a cavalcade of bands at Pavilion No. 1. Genres include big band, jazz, patriotic and variety. Bands perform every hour at 11 a.m., noon and 1, 4 and 5 p.m.
Visitors can purchase an “All Day Activity Pass” for $4 per person. The pass includes unlimited access to amusements throughout the day, such as inflatables, bounce houses, obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, kiddie train rides, Nerf battlefield course, and more. Other attractions include an arts and crafts marketplace with more than 40 vendors and craftsmen, a flea market, bingo and various group demonstrations.
August Fun Fest is a Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation special event, and is sponsored in-part by Somerset Trust Company and the Road Kings Car Club.
Cedar Creek Park is located off Route 51, one-quarter mile north of Interstate 70.
For more information, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit the website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
