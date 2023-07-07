August Fun Fest will take place at Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon Sunday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This festival features great food, fun entertainment and lots of children’s inflatables and amusements. Admission and parking are free to the public.
Headlining this year’s August Fun Fest are Magic Moments, performing at the amphitheater at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and listen to Magic Moments perform favorite and familiar doo-wop and oldies tunes.
The Road Kings Car Club will once again host the August Fun Fest Show Car Cruise, with over 300 antiques, hot rods, modifieds, stock cars and commercials. No motorcycles are permitted. The show features all types of cars up to 2023 models and has been highlighted in Hot Rod News magazine. Show cars may enter beginning at 9 a.m.
Back at August Fun Fest is Exotic Edventures, educating and entertaining visitors with educational animal presentations about rescued exotic animals. Their shows offer a fun, interactive way to inspire conservation and a love of nature in all ages! Show times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Visitors can purchase an “All Day Activity Pass” for only $4 per person. This pass includes unlimited access to amusements throughout the day, such as inflatables, bounce houses, obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, kiddie train rides, NERF battlefield course and more. Other attractions include an arts and crafts marketplace with over 40 vendors and craftsmen, a flea market, bingo and various group demonstrations.
Five local musical groups will be featured in a Cavalcade of Bands at Pavilion 1. Genres include big band, jazz, patriotic, and variety. Bands perform every hour at noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Mid-Mon Valley Model Railroad Club will be displaying its modular train layout at Pavilion 16. This display will depict the Mid-Mon Valley area and some of the important industries throughout history.
August Fun Fest is a Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation special event, and is sponsored in part by the Road Kings Car Club.
Cedar Creek Park is located in Rostraver Township off state Route 51, one-quarter mile north of Interstate 70. For more information, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.