Motorcyclist strikes embankment

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 23 at 3:44 p.m. on state Route 819 east of McCreary Road in Bell Township. According to the report, 47-year-old Jason R. Laundre was operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson Heritage north on Route 819 and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck an embankment. Laundre was injured and transported to Forbes Hospital for treatment. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bell Township and Avonmore volunteer fire departments.

