Motorcyclist strikes embankment
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 23 at 3:44 p.m. on state Route 819 east of McCreary Road in Bell Township. According to the report, 47-year-old Jason R. Laundre was operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson Heritage north on Route 819 and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck an embankment. Laundre was injured and transported to Forbes Hospital for treatment. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bell Township and Avonmore volunteer fire departments.
Business cited for alarmsState police at Greensburg report filing charges Aug. 25 at 6:31 p.m. against Green Acres Contracting of East Huntingdon Township for having five alarms occur within a one-year period.
Drug charges filedState police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Aug. 25 at 12:09 a.m. at the intersection of Herminie West Newton Road and Apples Mill Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, 23-year-old Victor Salvio of West Newton was observed committing traffic violations. He showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI. Drug paraphernalia was viewed in plain sight. A search warrant was completed for the vehicle and granted. The search revealed heroin and more paraphernalia.
Vehicle stolen, later crashedState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a motor vehicle Aug. 7 at 10:48 a.m. at 702 Hill St. in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 87-year-old female Greensburg resident related to PSP that her vehicle, a 2020 Kia Sol, was stolen between Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. The vehicle was located at approximately 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the area of 1939 Greensburg Pike, Sewickley Township. The vehicle was crashed off the side of the road. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.