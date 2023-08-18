Audrey Spangler got her hair done yesterday afternoon because she wanted to look good when she met up later with a man she met in a tavern.
It’s something that’s been going on between them for the past eight years.
They were also joined by a dozen of her close family and friends because yesterday was her birthday, and it was also his. That’s why Spangler and Lou DaRold of Irwin keep meeting, same time last year and same time this year.
Spangler, who lives in Laurel Highlands Village, turned 103 and DaRold turned 63 on Thursday.
So it was dinner again at Racer’s Tavern in town, and matching cakes provided by her son Kevin Spangler Sr. and his wife Marian of Cooperstown. They were among the 13 family members and friends in attendance that also included Spangler’s daughter Garnet Snyder of Greensburg, two of her four grandchildren, and two of her six great-grandchildren. That was a four-generation span from 6 to 103 years old.
It was their shared birthdays that brought them together when DaRold, who has a barber shop on Ligonier Street, stopped to pick up food at Racer’s and heard that the people in the next room were celebrating a birthday.
“It was my birthday, too, but I didn’t tell anyone because then everyone wants to buy you a drink,” he said.
When he went to tell Spangler happy birthday and that it was his birthday, too, she offered him a slice of her cake and wished him a happy birthday. He paid for her meal before he left.
Then the same time the following year, Racer’s assistant manager Venus Dominick called to tell him that Spangler was there again to celebrate her birthday. So he closed up his shop to go give Spangler a hug, and to pay for her meal again. And of course, she gave him some cake to take home.
That set a tradition for the two of them, except for two years. One was the year that she decided to have lunch at a Chinese restaurant and spend her evening playing bingo.
“You thought I kicked the bucket, didn’t you?” she joked when they met up the following year.
The pandemic prevented them from meeting in 2000 for her 100th birthday. But Ginette Simpson of New Alexandria had something bigger in mind: a surprise parade for Spangler, who is her former mother-in-law.
Years ago, Simpson was married to Spangler’s son, and they have a son, Kevin Jr.
“When we got divorced, we had shared custody of Kevin and Audrey,” Simpson joked.
They remained friends ever since, and Simpson has been part of all of Spangler’s birthday celebrations at Racer’s. So when Spangler couldn’t go out to celebrate her 100th birthday, Simpson organized a parade in town and brought Spangler out to a chair on the sidewalk to watch the parade go by. The streets were lined with well wishers, and DaRold was there with her, too.
Spangler was also the co-grand marshal at Latrobe’s Fourth of July parade last month, but there were so many people that she didn’t notice DaRold waving to her from the sidelines.
Spangler was born in Philadelphia, the only child of John and Mary Brant. They moved to Cooperstown when she was 3, and her father worked as a mechanical engineer. She graduated from Derry High School in 1937 and four years later married William Spangler, her high school sweetheart. He served with the U.S. Navy in New Guinea during World War II, and during that time, she worked at Kennametal.
William Spangler passed away days before their son Kevin turned 6, leaving her to raise him and his sister Garnet on her own. Years later, she was laid off from Westinghouse, then located in Youngstown, right before she was planning to retire.
So how does it feel to be 103?
Spangler laughed. It’s a milestone that she never expected, she said, and she doesn’t have any remarkable explanation nor advice.
“I just put one foot in front of the other when I get up,” she said. “And my advice would be ‘don’t worry.’ Why bother when nine out of 10 times the things you worry about don’t happen, and if they do, there’s not a darned thing you can do about it.”
Spangler watches some TV, but mostly likes to read, especially the John Grisham novels. Her daughter and Simpson visit her and take her on outings.
“I talk to Audrey every day and I always hang up with a smile,” Simpson said. “She is so upbeat and happy, and she sees the good in everybody and everything, and never complains. She always asks, ‘Why is everyone so good to me?’ and I tell her that it’s because she has been good to everyone else. She is a mentor and a good friend, and she’s always been so good to my son Kevin. How could I not love her?”
Snyder has fond memories of her mother taking care of her family as a single parent, and described her as a super mom through those and all the later years.
“She has always been there when I needed her and she gave me everything I needed,” she said. “She is a real person to emulate and I wish I had her patience and kindness. She thinks the good of everyone and is a very caring person. She has been the best.”
