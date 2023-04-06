A short presentation from a Deluzio & Company representative Wednesday outlined Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s financial position after closing out 2022.

The company issued an unmodified opinion, which is defined as an audit with no material misstatements or incorrect information. The audit was prepared to comply with the standards set forth in the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act of 1945.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.