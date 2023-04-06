A short presentation from a Deluzio & Company representative Wednesday outlined Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s financial position after closing out 2022.
The company issued an unmodified opinion, which is defined as an audit with no material misstatements or incorrect information. The audit was prepared to comply with the standards set forth in the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act of 1945.
Jeffrey Anzovino, an accountant with Deluzio & Company, said a review of the LTMA’s financial records found its revenues were 5% higher compared to the previous year despite a nearly $230,000 increase in expenses. Anzovino attributed the increased expense costs to three new employees at the time who received a full year of salary and benefits in 2022 and a smaller grant from the Community Development Block Grant program.
According to financial documents provided by Anzovino, the LTMA had $20.2 million in assets in 2022, most of which were capital assets. The authority kept $1.93 million in cash and short-term investment accounts like money market accounts which provide some interest growth. As of Wednesday, the LTMA’s balance was $1.78 million.
Anzovino said the authority saw around a $50,000 decrease in its available cash but wasn’t concerned.
“So, taking in all the capital improvements you made this year, something I’m concerned with because we put in almost $600,000 more that what we actually borrowed from the bank,” Anzovino said. “In my opinion, we still moved in the right direction.”
In contrast, the authority has $5.49 million in liabilities, most of which are tied to bonds.
After the presentation, board member Dan Resenic asked about a note in the report which said the authority had accidentally paid some invoices twice.
Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board that at times, a vendor would send an invoice in the mail and electronically. Both of those invoices would then be paid.
Since the issue was discovered, the problem has been corrected, Griffith said. Anzovino added that the audit report reflected the corrections and was still accurate.
During his manager report, Griffith asked the board if he could begin interviews for an open laborer and operator position, which was granted by the board.
Griffith said the authority only received one application for the position since it was advertised. After the meeting, Griffith said anyone with interest in the position was welcome to apply by either calling the office or reaching out to the authority’s email at admin@Ligtwpwater.com.
Engineer Jacob Bolby reported that work on the Darlington water tank is nearly complete. Once it is ready, it will take about a day to fill. Griffith and Bolby said they did not expect any disruptions while the tank is being filled.
Before it is operational, the authority will need to conduct water testing and submit the results to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, who will issue the operating permit, Bolby said.
In other business, the board approved the following payment requests:
- Payment to Ligonier Construction in the amount of $390,982.
- Payment to Merit Electrical in the amount of $46,440.76.
- PENNVEST payment request in the amount of $1,362,642.61.
The authority board will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. April 19 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
