Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) president and CEO Robert S. Wetherbee, in an op-ed in Wednesday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal, said he supports President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel, but needs an exclusion to those economic policies to keep one of the company’s Beaver County plants open.
“We can’t allow our hardworking Pennsylvania employees to be collateral damage in a trade war,” Wetherbee wrote in publicly lobbying for an exclusion to the 25% tariff to help keep the company’s Midland plant in Beaver County running. That plant was closed in 2016 because of international competition, but reopened in 2018.
Wetherbee said Trump’s tariffs don’t have a direct impact on ATI’s other plants in the region, including its Latrobe plant in Derry Township, but the economic policies do affect hot rolling and finishing operations at some of the plants.
The op-ed appeared in The Wall Street Journal one day after the United Steelworkers announced that the union and ATI had begun negotiations on a new master contract that affects around 1,300 workers at nine plants. The last master contract was reached in 2016 following a six-month lockout that locally saw workers from the Latrobe plant camped out along Route 981 in an effort to rally community support.
