After a three-month strike, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) employees will return to work.
Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union on Tuesday ratified a new four-year contract with specialty steel maker ATI that raises wages, provides lump-sum payments and protects affordable, high-quality health care for current and future workers.
Ending the strike that began March 30, the new four-year contract spanning March 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2025, would cover approximately 1,300 employees at nine facilities, including locally in Derry Township and others in Natrona Heights, Vandergrift and Washington.
As part of an orderly return to work process, employees will begin returning to active employment the week of July 19, with production ramping in the weeks ahead.
“Our members showed tremendous strength and solidarity, beating back demands for concessions that would have hurt generations of workers,” said USW International President Tom Conway in a news release. “This contract reflects how truly powerful working people can be when we fight together.”
Added Kim Fields, executive vice president of Advanced Alloys and Solutions and High Performance Materials and Components: “We look forward to resuming operations with our employees in place, working safely to deliver our commitments to customers. We appreciate the efforts of our salaried workforce and the temporary replacement workers who helped maintain operations during the work stoppage, enabling us to meet our customers’ needs and protecting the business during the strike.
The new contract preserves premium-free health insurance coverage without the second, lower tier of health care for new hires the company wanted.
It also provides $7,000 in direct payments and a 9% increase in wages over the life of the agreement, as well as protecting union jobs against outside contractors, safeguarding shutdown pensions and making other important improvements.
“The company came into these negotiations in January looking for unfair and unnecessary concessions,” said USW Vice President David McCall, who chairs negotiations with ATI. “But after years of sacrifice, including the past year working through the pandemic, our members deserve a deal that reflects their contributions to the company’s success. This contract achieves that goal.”
Added Fields of ATI: “This contract achieves the objectives we shared from the beginning. It rewards our employees for the important contributions they make to ATI’s overall success, with wage increases and continued excellent, affordable health care. At the same time, it secures the controls we need to reduce our exposure to health care cost inflation, which is critical for the long-term viability of ATI’s Specialty Rolled Products business.”
