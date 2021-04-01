With the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s moratorium on utility shutoffs during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic coming to an end today, April 1, the commission is urging customers and small businesses that are struggling financially to call their utility providers to avoid having their gas, electric, telecommunication and water services terminated over delinquent accounts.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) in a news release preceding the end of the PUC’s ban on service shutoffs reminded customers they can call their utilities to discuss the options available to address any past-due balances, apply for available assistance programs and review payment plan options — all focused on keeping households and businesses connected to vital utility services.
Utility providers understand the assistance programs available in their communities, the PUC advised, including utility-run Customer Assistance Programs (CAP) for income-qualified consumers, national programs like LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) and various hardship funds operated by utilities and non-profit organizations. Utilities also can help enroll consumers in assistance programs, guide them to other available resources and discuss new payment plan options to address overdue balances and help consumers move forward.
The PUC emphasized that a direct conversation between customer and utility is the best “first step” for any Pennsylvania household or business to maintain utility services, whether their financial difficulties are related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other circumstances.
According to utility reports submitted to the PUC, there are more than 890,000 residential utility accounts at-risk of termination. While the total number of accounts has gradually declined since a peak in October 2020, when the total reached almost 1.1 million, the total dollar amount owed by at-risk households has continued to grow, now topping $856 million.
The PUC noted that millions of dollars in financial assistance is currently available from utilities and various supplemental programs, and the Commission encouraged every eligible individual and household to make use of those funds to address their balances.
According to the PUC, the households of greatest concern include:
- Utility customers experiencing financial difficulty for the first time who are unaware of the resources available or the process for requesting assistance;
- Households that did not qualify for assistance in the past because of higher incomes, but that may now be eligible because of the financial impact of the pandemic;
- CAP customers who have not renewed their assistance plan enrollment for the new year, risking removal from those programs;
- Households who qualify for LIHEAP financial assistance but have not applied for seasonal or supplemental aid;
- Individuals who may qualify for “rent and utility assistance” available through counties across Pennsylvania.
Calling utility providers directly is the best way to identify what help may be available, according to the PUC. The commission reminds customers to call all of their utilities — electric, natural gas, water/wastewater and telecommunication — because each may have different programs or resources available.
On March 11,the PUC required all PUC-regulated electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunications and steam utilities to modify their existing collection policies to provide additional payment plan options for residential and small business customers.
Residential customers qualify for payment arrangements to gradually pay down their previous balances over an extended period — with a minimum length of one to five years, depending on their income level (lower income levels qualify for longer payment periods) — and small business customers qualify for payment arrangements with a minimum length of 18 months.
Additionally, utilities and the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services may continue to use flexible means for income verification and business status information — such as over-the-phone or via email — for the purpose of qualifying customers for payment arrangements and/or universal service programs.
