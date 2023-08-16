As parents begin readying their children for a new school year, one of the most important things they can do to prepare their children for a successful future won’t be found on any list of school supplies or required reading: ensuring that their family is protected from the hazards of being exposed to lead-based paint in their homes.
Many homes constructed prior to 1978 contain lead-based paint, and when that paint is disturbed through remodeling, daily wear and tear on doors, windows, and other painted surfaces or age deterioration, it creates hazardous dust, which can cause a host of health problems in children, particularly those under the age of 6. These health problems can include behavioral issues, damage to the body’s vital organs, cognitive impairment, and difficulty with speech, language and learning, among others.
With roughly 70% of homes in Westmoreland County being built before 1978, the risk of lead exposure to the county’s children could be in more homes than not.
To address this hazard, Westmoreland County offers the Lead Paint Hazard Control and Healthy Homes (LHCHH) program to identify lead-based paint hazards in homes (owned or rentals) where there is a child under the age of 6 years old, who lives on or visits the property for at least six hours a week, and whose family meets 80% of the federal income guidelines. Eligible applicants can receive a free risk assessment and lead-based paint inspection.
If lead is identified inside or on the exterior of the home, the LHCHH program provides financial assistance to both address and remediate these lead hazards. Such repairs can include doors, windows, siding, etc. There are additional funds of up to $24,000 each for participants in the lead program who are homeowners through the upcoming Whole Home Repair program to address safety hazards such as furnace, hot water tank, electrical, plumbing, roofs, downspouts, gutters, ramps, stairlifts and more.
“The first few years of a child’s life sets the foundation for who they will become in adulthood,” LHCHH Intake Coordinator Vanessa Peperato said. “It is our mission to help economically disadvantaged families build strong, healthy foundations that will contribute to their child’s ability to thrive and succeed.”
To learn more about Westmoreland County’s lead safe program or to begin the application process, visit tinyurl.com/LHCHH/.
