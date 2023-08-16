As parents begin readying their children for a new school year, one of the most important things they can do to prepare their children for a successful future won’t be found on any list of school supplies or required reading: ensuring that their family is protected from the hazards of being exposed to lead-based paint in their homes.

Many homes constructed prior to 1978 contain lead-based paint, and when that paint is disturbed through remodeling, daily wear and tear on doors, windows, and other painted surfaces or age deterioration, it creates hazardous dust, which can cause a host of health problems in children, particularly those under the age of 6. These health problems can include behavioral issues, damage to the body’s vital organs, cognitive impairment, and difficulty with speech, language and learning, among others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.