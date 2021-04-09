On the third anniversary of Cassandra Gross being reported missing, the Unity Township woman’s family and friends are still seeking answers about her disappearance and presumed death.
“Every day is tough,” Gross’ mother, Kathe Gross said. “Every day is like living in hell. You can’t get out.”
Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said Cassandra Gross’ disappearance remains “on the front burner” for investigators and said he plans to conduct a thorough review of the evidence already collected.
“The case is still being intensely investigated by the state police,” Peck said. “It’s certainly on the front burner regarding the outstanding investigations. There are still leads that are coming in and they’re following up on the leads.”
As her daughter’s unresolved disappearance has dragged on over the years, Kathe Gross said she’s become frustrated that the man she believes killed her daughter — Thomas George Stanko, 50, of Unity Township — still hasn’t been charged.
Stanko has been a person of interest in the disappearance since the days after Gross went missing on April 7, 2018.
He has been in custody since shortly after Gross’ disappearance on unrelated charges and is awaiting trial on federal gun charges.
Stanko has maintained he had no involvement in Gross’ disappearance.
The last time Kathe Gross talked to her daughter was around 3:30 p.m. April 7, 2018, as Cassandra was heading home to her apartment in Edgewater Village in Unity Township after having lunch with friends at the Parkwood Inn restaurant in Southwest Greensburg.
Gross was reported missing April 9, the same day her dog Baxter was found walking alone along Beatty County Road near Red Barn Road, heading in the direction of Lloydsville.
On April 10, 2018, investigators discovered Gross’ red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV burned almost beyond recognition in a wooded area of Hempfield Township along Norfolk Southern railroad lines near Twin Lakes Park.
Police said it appeared the SUV was taken to the location and set on fire.
Police have asked anyone with information on Gross’ whereabouts or anyone who saw Gross’ SUV (license plate HLP-1411) in the area of Twin Lakes Park on April 7, 2018 to contact lead investigator Tpr. James McKenzie at 724-832-3237.
State police and specialized search teams have conducted multiple searches since Cassandra Gross disappeared, including Stanko’s home on Macey Lane near Baggaley and a search in May at the White Fence Lane property where Stanko’s mother lives, which borders Unity Cemetery. That investigation yielded several items that were sent out for testing, although police have not made details about those items public.
Peck said the fact Cassandra Gross’ body has never been recovered and no eyewitnesses have come forward makes building a criminal case more challenging.
“It’s very circumstantial evidence,” so far, Peck said. “There hasn’t been an eyewitness to the crime, and lacking a body does present a problem. Usually, the body is a piece of evidence that can tell you a great deal about how the person was killed and, many times, who the perpetrator was.”
A Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge in January 2019 declared Cassandra Gross legally dead in response to a request from her son, Brandon Diebold of North Carolina. Judge Chris Scherer ruled Gross the victim of homicide and heard testimony behind closed doors from Tpr. James McKenzie, the state police lead investigator in the case.
Gross would have turned 54 in May.
Former Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan was quoted in December as saying the office anticipated filing criminal homicide charges against Stanko in connection with Cassandra Gross’ disappearance “when the time is right.”
Flanigan has since left the District Attorney’s office, according to Peck, who said he plans to personally review the evidence in the case.
“I intend to go through the file myself from top to bottom and evaluate all the evidence and take a position in this as to exactly where we’re at right now, what we can do and what we need to do,” Peck said.
Kathe Gross said she’s come to terms with the likelihood her daughter’s remains will never be found and said at this point, she just wants to see charges filed and Stanko brought to trial.
A trial is “all that’s left,” she said. “That’s the only closure we’re ever going to get.
“Just do it and get it over with one way or another. I know they have enough evidence to convict him. They don’t need the body. I wish it was over and done with so that all of us could just go on with some semblance of normalcy in our lives.”
