Residents and civic leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the unveiling of historic interpretive artwork on the back of the “Welcome to the Neighborhood” Latrobe sign which greets pedestrians and motorists crossing the Lloyd Avenue bridge over Loyalhanna Creek.
The artwork puts an exclamation point on years of work to revitalize downtown Latrobe, specifically the southern gateway to the city.
Initial plans for the welcome sign came about over three years ago, and efforts have been on and off throughout the years before ramping up in January.
“We were waiting for the infrastructure projects to be done,” said Latrobe Community Revitalization Program Executive Director Jarod Trunzo.
In addition to bridge upgrades targeting aesthetic and functional rehabilitation, other improvements include downtown paving, and new streetlights and traffic signals.
With the benefit of numerous community partners, civic leaders unveiled the custom, locally manufactured entrance sign into downtown Latrobe late last year.
As the LCRP has spearheaded over eight years worth of projects in the area around the Latrobe Post Office, progress continued Tuesday morning as residents enjoyed the artwork complementing the rear of the outset, powder-coated aluminum sign panel.
It features historic faces and imagery from throughout Latrobe’s rich history, and includes text snippets explaining the significance of each part.
Organizers worked with the Latrobe Area Historical Society, including Mary Lou Townsend, to dig up information for the mural. LCRP Executive Assistant Tracy Ulewicz also was instrumental in planning and organization.
“We wanted to show people who helped make the town what it is,” Trunzo said. “It shows the different tribes that were here even before there was a Latrobe, and it celebrates the women throughout Latrobe’s history as well.”
The artwork was created by Steven Patricia, lead design consultant for the LCRP. Patricia has over 35 years of experience serving both national and international clientele.
“He did it entirely by hand and probably did over 20 different versions to get to this point,” Trunzo said of the finished product. “The artwork was digitized, printed, then put onto the rear of the powder-coated panel. We are very fortunate to have him so committed to Latrobe.”
The mural includes recognition of the Native American occupancy in western Pennsylvania; the French & Indian War, which notes the Forbes Road was constructed in the region in an effort to capture Fort Duquesne (Pittsburgh) from the French; Boniface Wimmer, who founded the first Benedictine Monastery in the U.S., known as St. Vincent Archabbey; the Pennsylvania Railroad, which in 1846 had plans approved by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to complete a rail line from Harrisburg to Pittsburgh. Six years later, the first of many trains ran a route through Latrobe in November 1852, opening the area for development; Oliver Barnes, who in 1851 as an agent for the Pennsylvania Railroad purchased land for railroad and infrastructure, and developed a plan for a new town, named Latrobe, in honor of his friend, Benjamin Henry Latrobe; the coal mining industry; the Civil War; the formation of the Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 in 1879; the first police chief hired in 1881; Pennsylvania Car Works, established by Barnes in 1852; Latrobe Brewing, founded in 1883; Latrobe Steel Works, the first steel company in Latrobe, founded in 1888; John Brallier, who at one time was believed to be the first professional football player after being paid to play for a Latrobe team; immigration labor; women’s suffrage; the “Tuesday Club,” a group of 15 women who in 1907 raised money to construct the hospital; the first non-stop airmail pickup, which occurred just outside of Latrobe in 1939; Philip McKenna and Kennametal; “Danceland”; Fred Rogers, the late beloved host of the children’s television program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and Arnold Palmer, the late world-famous golf legend.
“The historical society definitely helped us with a lot of input, and we had a small committee of people who helped us highlight Latrobe’s past,” Trunzo said.
The mural complements an arched walkway which allows pedestrian visitors to walk up to the site for a closer look. Two benches also were installed at the site in addition to landscaping work.
“We used a lot of community support to pull this off,” Trunzo said.
The Pittsburgh Foundation, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, donated $5,000 for improvements which were made to the site where the new mural was installed.
The construction of the sign itself was made possible by a partnership between many key players, including the City of Latrobe Public Works Department, Loyalhanna Environmental Services, students from Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (EWCTC), Special Lite Co. LLC, Patricia, Great Dane Powder Coating, Shotts Industrial Metals, Keystone Ridge Designs, Blue Sky Sign Co. and Athena Garden. Locally sourced materials were used in the design.
The sign was funded by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, along with the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, the Rotary Club of Latrobe, the Latrobe Foundation, Jim and Marlene Brunozzi, the Quatrini Family, and the city.
Football players and students from St. Vincent College assisted in landscaping at the site, under the direction of Bridget DiVittis, a member of Latrobe City Council, and Aaron Smetanka, head coach of the St. Vincent College football team.
A security camera has also been installed at the site.
“You have a lot of things you can learn from this,” Trunzo said. “Any time you have something like this, it only helps to enhance the town. If you didn’t know much about Latrobe’s history, this will help. The area has been improved so much. It’s exciting.”
