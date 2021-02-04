The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) will continue its tradition of celebrating the area’s talented young artists with the return of “Artists of the 21st Century.”
This will be the museum’s 23rd annual student art exhibition.
Student artwork will be displayed at SAMA-Ligonier Valley from Feb. 12 until April 18, and at SAMA-Loretto from Feb. 5 until April 3.
This exhibition is sponsored by the Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators.
Each museum will hold an opening reception to celebrate the exhibition and the region’s student artists.
SAMA-Ligonier Valley’s reception is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. March 6, showcasing student artwork from schools in Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
The SAMA-Loretto reception will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27, showcasing student artwork from schools in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.
The museum suggests a donation of $1 per person in support of the exhibition.
Registration is encouraged but not required at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list.
Schools in Fayette and Westmoreland counties will be featured at Ligonier Valley including Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Hempfield Area High School, Standwood Elementary School, West Point and Fort Allen Elementary School and Valley School of Ligonier.
Schools in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties will be exhibited at Loretto, including Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School, Blacklick Valley School, Cambria Heights Elementary School, Central Cambria High School, Forest Hills Junior-Senior High, Forest Hills High School, Greater Johnstown Elementary School, Penn Cambria Middle School, Penn Cambria High School, Portage Area Elementary School and Saint Michael School.
Each district is permitted to submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects. Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA’s Arts-in-Education or Artist-in-Residence program.
Through the programs, SAMA educators and professional artists travel to public and parochial schools to provide lessons designed to enhance students’ understanding of art creation, technique, history, criticism and aesthetics. SAMA’s award-winning education initiative is the largest of its kind in the Commonwealth.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 S., Ligonier, PA 15658. The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto is located on the campus of Saint Francis University at 112 Franciscan Way, P.O. Box 9, Loretto, PA 15940. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
SAMA is following CDC coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and social distancing recommendations. The museum is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow us to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming and regional artistic exhibitions. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
This project was made possible through the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency. State government funding for the arts depends upon an annual appropriation by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The PCA Arts-in-Education Partner in this region is the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
