Mallory Hurley grew up surrounded by art. Her mother, Kris Praskovich, was a graphic designer and at one time took classes in the sacred art of iconography. She followed her own career path studying art education at Penn State University, then taught at her alma mater, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Coraopolis. Seven years later, she left teaching to focus on her own art and her family.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, she will be bringing prints of her work to Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree where she’ll be the guest speaker at the quarterly breakfast sponsored by the Greensburg Chapter of Magnificat, an international ministry to Catholic women. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Mallory is an artist but had stopped painting for a while. A series of spiritual encounters reignited her desire to paint,” said Karen Douglas of Greensburg, one of the Magnificat committee members.
Hurley, who lives in Pittsburgh, will tell that story at the breakfast.
“My message to women will mostly be about how I find inspiration through my vocation in life, and through what God has given me in different parts of my vocation as wife, mother and artist,” she said.
Hurley’s husband Ed is a firefighter for the city of Pittsburgh. Their children are Edward, 8; Jane, 5; Abe, 3, and Reed, 1.
“Luckily, with my artwork, I was able to make that transition to be home with them,” she said. “I have really been able to focus on the family for the past two years.”
Hurley grew up Catholic but, she said, even though she was going to church, she was “not alive” in her faith. That changed in 2016, a holy “Year of Mercy” when she read the diary of St. Faustina Kowalska of Poland (1905-38), a Catholic religious sister and mystic who reported apparitions of and messages from Jesus Christ. They are the basis for the Catholic devotion known as the Divine Mercy.
“From there, I started learning more about our Blessed Mother and started making images of her,” she said.
Hurley’s art is influenced by older familiar images of Mary, the mother of Jesus.
“They are images that people have seen before,” she said. “I draw them and paint in the background and add florals and Marian titles through flowers and Marian gardens.”
She works with watered down acrylic paints and prints the images in 4x6 and 8x10-inch sizes. Some are finished with gold leaf.
“There’s so much symbolism in our faith, and these images point to the faith, and the artwork naturally flows in that direction,” Hurley said. “I enjoy exploring my faith through art and I find that co-creating with God allows me to slow down and contemplate the vastness of our own creator. My favorite part of creating is that there is freedom in letting go and in realizing that I don’t have all the answers.”
She is also involved with several Capuchin Franciscan friars of the St. Augustine Province, who have organized an artists group in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Their café offers displays of artists’ work, monthly figure drawings based on models dressed as saints, and they’re starting on-site drawings at some of the older churches in Pittsburgh.
“It’s a cool experience being with them and trying to figure out how to get art to evangelize in different ways,” Hurley said.
Reservations for the Magnificat breakfast are $25 ($20 for students), and should be made by Jan. 23. Clergy and religious leaders are welcome to attend on a complimentary basis, but must pre-register. For information, contact Brenda Concannon at 724-836-2094. Diocesan directives regarding masking, distancing and attendance will be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.