Mallory Hurley grew up surrounded by art. Her mother, Kris Praskovich, was a graphic designer and at one time took classes in the sacred art of iconography. She followed her own career path studying art education at Penn State University, then taught at her alma mater, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Coraopolis. Seven years later, she left teaching to focus on her own art and her family.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, she will be bringing prints of her work to Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree where she’ll be the guest speaker at the quarterly breakfast sponsored by the Greensburg Chapter of Magnificat, an international ministry to Catholic women. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

