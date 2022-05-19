Gabi Nastuck of Latrobe has inspired and taught art to hundreds of people since she opened her Miss Gabi’s Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe four years ago. They are children and adults, people of all abilities, students who came to her studio on Harrison Avenue, those who watched her classes online, and people of all ages who attended art events that she organized elsewhere.
A collection of 262 works of art by more than 80 of those artists is hanging through the end of May at Brushes & Beans Café in Murrysville. The artists range in age from 3 years old to 68 and, she added, “Everything in between.”
Nastuck, 44, had a vision more than four years ago when she was director of the Latrobe Art Center. She wanted to use art as a way for individuals of all abilities to express themselves and develop their talents. She resigned from the gallery to pursue that vision and opened the doors to her studio April 10, 2018.
The opening reception for the exhibit in Murrysville was held April 10, exactly four years later.
A lot has gone on since then. Nastuck has taught people of all ages at her studio, summer camps and online, and has taught groups of special needs individuals at her studio, including residents from group homes run by Acme Providers. Online, she teaches adults in programs at Clelian Heights north of Greensburg, an educational, vocational and residential center for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Programs for special needs individuals have been funded by East Suburban Citizens Advocacy (ESCA) of Murrysville. Executive Director Heather Speeney introduced her to Amanda Creps, who with her husband Mark Clemente own Brushes & Beans Cafe, a combination coffee shop and paint-it-yourself ceramics studio. In addition to offering lessons and hosting open mic nights, the café has a lot of wall space for hanging the art of local talent.
As soon as Nastuck came in, she knew that this would be a perfect place to exhibit her students’ work.
Creps agreed. “People who come in are so enthusiastic about the show,” she said. “Then when I explain about Miss Gabi and her students, they take another look around to check it out again. It’s been a really popular and sweet show. I just love it.”
Nastuck’s students are from all abilities. Many are from the Latrobe and surrounding areas, and from a broader base with the students at Clelian Heights and in group homes. ESCA also funded online lessons that attract people from out of state. Most of the artists, Nastuck said, are ages 7 to 13. Among them are youngsters who attend summer art camp, private students and kids who participate in the live online classes.
The exhibit was a family affair for Adam and Erin McNeill of Latrobe. Their daughter Adelle, 12, a student at Latrobe Elementary School, was 4 when she took her first lessons from Nastuck, and has been at summer camps and the studio for private lessons.
The girl entered paintings and colored drawings, and so did her mother. Adam McNeill entered a painting and a fish mounted on wood with its scales made out of bottle caps.
“They are mostly from Corona beer, and he liked the art on Four Seasons beer, so he made the fins out of those beer cans,” Erin said.
His parents, who live in Washington state, entered the show, too. His mother Lynn McNeill, who took Nastuck’s virtual group classes, used driftwood and yarn to make dancing ladies, and her husband entered wooden ducks.
“It’s such a great show, and it’s amazing the variation in all the work. I also love the fact that it wasn’t a juried show, so everyone could enter their pieces,” Erin said. “I love, too, having Miss Gabi as part of our lives. She is so positive and encouraging of creativity.”
Leighton Means, 7, of Derry Township, and her grandmother Susan Taft of Latrobe have both taken lessons from Nastuck and entered some of their art in the show. Leighton, a student at Grandview Elementary School, is the daughter of Dorae and Loren Means. Her paintings of a mermaid, a monster, a turkey and a St. Patrick’s Day theme were entered.
“When we went to the reception, Leighton was just overwhelmed at first, and then she was impressed with how many people were there looking at the art,” her mother said.
At home, she hangs her paintings in her playroom and gave some of it to her father to decorate his office.
Carter Griffith, 8, of Derry Township, is in the second grade at Grandview Elementary School. He entered two paintings and one pencil drawing. His brother Ashton, 5, also entered three paintings, and the brothers did one of them together. Ashton attends Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center. The boys are the sons of Mike and Jessica Griffiths.
“They really enjoyed attended the opening day and seeing their work up on the wall,” said their father, who teaches fifth grade at Latrobe Elementary School. “They are both into sports, but they also really like sitting and painting or drawing. They really enjoy Miss Gabi, too. She brings out the best in our kids and she absolutely loves them.”
Cassie Revitsky, 9, a student at Baggaley Elementary School, is the daughter of Brian and Becky Revitsky of Unity. Her paintings in the show are one of an octopus and one of two puppies that she calls “A Perfect Pair.”
“It made her proud to showcase her art where people can see it,” her mother said. “Cassie just loves art, and drawing and painting. She likes how much Miss Gabi encourages the students and praises their abilities. She’s always happy and positive and that makes Cassie feel good about her work.”
Ava Lesko, 9, daughter of Melissa and Michael Lesko of Unity, is in the third grade at Mountain View Elementary School.
“She has always been into art and has always been a very creative girl,” her mother said. “She has been going to Miss Gabi’s studio for about two years. Miss Gabi has been very wonderful and encouraging to her and has lifted her up to help her to discover art.”
Ava’s entries were “Art is Everywhere,” which features a collection of mini-pictures, and “Rainbow Delight.” Her portrait of a dog, titled “Doggy Doodle,” sold for $25.
“She was so excited,” Lesko said.
More than 34 works of art have been sold, but not everyone wanted to part with their creations.
“I tell them that if you want to be an artist, you have to share your work with others,” Nastuck said. “They want to keep it, but that’s what artists do. We sell our work so that others can enjoy it, too.”
The exhibit has been a tribute to her goals in the last four years to nurture talent and foster love for the arts among people of all ages and abilities.
“This is really awesome,” she said about the show. “It’s so cool as a teacher or instructor to be able to follow the kids year to year and watch them grow not only in the arts, but as a person. That’s my love, and that’s what I love to do.”
Brushes & Beans Café is located at 4550 William Penn Highway, Murrysville. For information about Nastuck, check out Miss Gabi’s Art Is Good Studio on Facebook, or missgabisartstudio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.