Three Latrobe men were jailed Friday, May 19, following an alleged early-morning home invasion at a Lincoln Avenue apartment in Latrobe.
According to a public information release report provided by the Latrobe City Police Department, three men, later identified as 22-year-old Edwardo Romero-Gross, 30-year-old Paul D. Kline, and 21-year-old Christian John-Allen Long, all of Latrobe, on Friday forced entry into an apartment located in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue and demanded money.
Police were dispatched at 4:04 a.m. for the “reported home invasion.” The victim told police that the three defendants were wearing black face masks when they broke into the apartment.
One of the defendants “repeatedly struck (the victim) on the face and head with brass knuckles” while a second defendant struck the victim with a flatscreen TV.
According to police, video surveillance was collected that enabled detectives with the Latrobe City Police Department and deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office to execute multiple search warrants throughout the day Friday and into the evening.
Kline and Long were initially questioned by detectives and admitted their involvement in the home invasion. A third suspect, known to Kline and Long only as “CHOPO,” was later ID’d as Romero-Gross.
Members of the Latrobe City Police Department, along with troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police, executed a search warrant at Romero-Gross’ apartment. In addition to items related to the alleged apartment invasion, investigators also uncovered a handgun with an “obliterated” serial number.
Online court records show Kline and Long were arraigned Friday evening in the office of Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel. Romero-Gross was arraigned at approximately 9 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after his alleged accomplices.
All three defendants face first-degree felony charges of burglary (overnight accommodations, person present, bodily injury) and conspiracy to commit burglary; second-degree felony charges of robbery (inflict injury) and conspiracy to commit robbery, and first-degree misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking (moveable property) and receiving stolen property.
Bail for Kline and Long was set at $50,000 each.
In addition to the above charges, Romero-Gross faces first- and second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault. Bail for Romero-Gross was set at $100,000.
Unable to post bail, all three defendants were confined to Westmoreland County Prison.
The defendants are scheduled for preliminary hearings 10 a.m. May 29 in front of Thiel.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
