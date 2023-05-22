Three Latrobe men were jailed Friday, May 19, following an alleged early-morning home invasion at a Lincoln Avenue apartment in Latrobe.

According to a public information release report provided by the Latrobe City Police Department, three men, later identified as 22-year-old Edwardo Romero-Gross, 30-year-old Paul D. Kline, and 21-year-old Christian John-Allen Long, all of Latrobe, on Friday forced entry into an apartment located in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue and demanded money.

