Latrobe police car closeup

The Latrobe City Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 6, announced the arrest of 24-year-old Malik Crosby in connection with a weekend incident in which an unidentified 21-year-old Black male was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach at a local medical facility.

According to Latrobe Police Chief Richard M. Bosco, his department “initiated a very meticulous investigation” to identify the shooter.

Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.