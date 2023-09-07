The Latrobe City Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 6, announced the arrest of 24-year-old Malik Crosby in connection with a weekend incident in which an unidentified 21-year-old Black male was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach at a local medical facility.
According to Latrobe Police Chief Richard M. Bosco, his department “initiated a very meticulous investigation” to identify the shooter.
“Our department worked hand in hand with state and county law enforcement agencies to complete the investigation,” Bosco said.
Assisted by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, city police officers and detectives “went to an apartment complex in Latrobe (Chestnut Street) where (Crosby) was known to be (Wednesday morning),” Bosco said.
“We knew he was in that building and we knew that we had to get him off of the streets so we worked hand in hand with state parole to arrest him initially on a fugitive warrant for parole,” Bosco said during a telephone interview Wednesday evening with the Bulletin. “From the moment this happened, we started looking into everything to identify who we believed was the shooter through surveillance, some interviews and just canvassing the area.”
After a brief standoff with law enforcement Wednesday morning, Crosby “surrendered peacefully,” Bosco said. “We went and executed that warrant on him, and then when we took him into custody, after some interviewing and stuff, he admitted to what we had suspected.
“As part of the investigation, it was determined that on the morning of the shooting, both the shooter and the victim were visiting a female friend in the Chestnut Street apartment building,” the chief said. “Both men know each other and have been friends for years. The shooting took place over an alleged argument between the two males concerning the female.”
The unidentified male victim was treated Sunday morning, Sept. 3, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital for a gunshot wound. Members of the Latrobe City Police Department were dispatched at 9:47 a.m. that morning to the emergency room of the hospital. Detectives initially interviewed the victim, who has not been identified by investigators. The male was reportedly “unwilling” and “unable to provide details of the shooting” when he was initially interviewed by investigators at the medical facility.
Detectives were able to view surveillance footage provided by hospital staff that showed the gunshot victim being dropped off outside of the medical facility’s emergency room entrance by a female driver in an unidentified vehicle.
Investigators were later able to determine the female’s identity, which has not been disclosed to the public.
“I can safely report to all of our residents and friends that there is no threat from this investigation or the persons involved in it,” Bosco said. “It’s not something that ever really happens in Latrobe. It’s not downtown Pittsburgh where maybe people seem to be walking in with gunshot wounds all the time.
“We don’t get gunshot wound victims walking into the emergency room in Latrobe unless they accidentally shoot themselves.”
According to Bosco, charges against Crosby were not yet finalized Wednesday evening. Bosco expected charges would be filed Thursday morning by Detective Sgt. Michael Wigand of the Latrobe City Police Department.
While Crosby has a Greensburg address, Bosco said the defendant has been on the run for quite some time.
“(Crosby) was on parole and has an address in Greensburg, but he’s been on the run from state parole,” Bosco said. “He’s not homeless in a sense that he’s living out of a shopping cart under a bridge, he just bounces from house to house hiding out. Any time someone is on the run like that, that’s what they do.”
Bosco confirmed Crosby is currently confined in Westmoreland County Prison.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
