A runway widening and strengthening project at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is nearing the finish line.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates the airport, said the project was about 95% done as of Monday afternoon.
To speed up the work, all flights have been suspended at the Unity Township facility since the evening of Sept. 8.
Airport officials said the runway is expected to reopen at 6:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, for general and corporate aviation while Spirit Airlines commercial flights are slated to resume Oct. 7.
Monzo said longtime airport authority member Don Rossi and his pilot, flying Rossi’s Embraer aircraft, will be the first to take off on the newly-widened runway Friday morning.
Contractor Golden Triangle Construction began runway widening work in April while Derry Construction is handling the final phase of the project.
The project will widen the airport’s runway from 100 feet to 150 feet.
Airport officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders.
Airport authority engineer Scott Kunselman said previously that most of the project will be completed during the runway shutdown, but additional evening work in the coming months will be needed for items such as pavement grooving, painting and more.
“The contractors have been fantastic,” Monzo said. “This is the next stage of service (at the airport) and it makes our operations safer.”
Monzo added that the widening of the runway puts the small, yet hugely successful Arnold Palmer airport — which has served more than 2 million passengers since Spirit Airlines arrived in Latrobe in 2011 — on more equal footing with larger facilities.
“Some airlines won’t land on a 100-foot airline; most want 150 (feet),” Monzo said, adding that some small airlines, like Arnold Palmer, were previously given clearances to provide commercial service with a 100-foot-wide runway.
The project’s completion was helped by an additional $5 million in federal grant funding through the federal Airport Improvement Program to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway and strengthen its runway. This nearly-completed runway work ensures the airport won’t require another shutdown in the spring, Monzo said.
Monzo added that planned taxiway work will be done overnight next year. This summer, the airport authority awarded a $5.12-million bid to improve three taxiways at the airport to Derry Construction Co.
The work, which is the third phase of the runway project, is being done to avoid connecting from the runway to the main airport ramp, where passengers board and exit planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.