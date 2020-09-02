Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township is set to receive more than $5 million in federal grant funding through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway and strengthen its runway.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding federal grants to the following airports in Pennsylvania:
- $5,159,843 for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe to reconstruct the taxiway and strengthen the runway;
- $764,438 for Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport to remove obstructions and rehabilitate the runway and runway lighting;
- $9,705,812 for Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown to rehabilitate the runway;
- $1,411,352 for Altoona-Blair County Airport to rehabilitate the runway;
- $3,958,494 for Lancaster Airport in Lititz to rehabilitate the runway;
- $390,000 for the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission in Philadelphia to update a study;
- $18,377,609 for Philadelphia International Airport to reconstruct a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting, and for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure;
- $3,565,946 for Pittsburgh International Airport for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure;
- $5,351,624 for University Park Airport in State College to construct an Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) building;
- $544,874 for Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin to improve the aircraft safety area.
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website at www.faa.gov/airports/aip/2020_aip_grants/map/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.