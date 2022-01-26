Arnold Palmer brand enters snacking category

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arnold Palmer Snacks is introducing a line of branded Arnold Palmer snacking products that are designed for both golfers and non-golfers seeking snacking options while on the move. The initial four Arnold Palmer snacking products are a Protein Nut Blend, Healthy Heart Blend, Grille Room Mix-Sweet and Salty, and a Grille Room Mix-Santa Fe Spiced.
All four snacking mixes will be available in convenient 2-ounce, single-serve packages, as well as larger-sized, stand-up packages. The product will begin shipping in late February.
“When we looked at developing the highest quality, healthy snacking options for active golfers and consumers, partnering with the Arnold Palmer brand was an easy choice for us because of Mr. Palmer’s extensive accomplishments and high energy, both on the golf course and off the golf course. Our product traits will be an extension of this iconic athlete and man — quality, creative, fun, energetic and inspiring,” Arnold Palmer Snacks President Edward Kelly Jr. said in a press release announcing the new product line.
“After a round of golf, my dad always enjoyed spending time in the locker room with friends or entertaining at home,” said Amy Palmer Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chair of the Arnold Palmer group. “These snacks will be a welcome addition to any golfer’s bag for an on-course snack and a great complement to any environment where good friends gather.”
For more information, visit www.arnoldpalmersnacks.com.
