The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is offering a special giveaway as part of Pittsburgh Steelers Week in Unity Township and the City of Latrobe, which begins today, Aug. 2.
The authority, which operates Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, will be offering a chance to win a round-trip ticket to any nonstop destination available from the airport through Spirit Airlines. One ticket will be awarded to each of two prize winners.
A Steelers-themed gift basket, courtesy of L.J. Aviation and Vee Neal Aviation, will be given to the runner-ups.
Entry forms are now available at the Palmer airport’s Spirit Airlines reservation counter and must be returned to the Spirit desk by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and no purchase is necessary to enter.
According to contest rules, any cost for the top prize-winners “toward continuation beyond a Latrobe destination” will be the responsibility of the ticket holder, while the prize does not include upgrades or baggage fees.
Prize-winners’ flights are to be booked within six months, and travel is to be completed within one year. Airport officials noted that booked tickets are non-refundable, and the offer becomes void if Spirit discontinues service to a selected city.
Spirit currently offers flights from Unity Township to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Also part of this week’s Steelers theme, Unity Township and the City of Latrobe are partnering to host a Steelers house and business decorating contest.
Winners of the house contest will receive two tickets to the Steelers-Detroit Lions preseason game on Aug. 12, while the business winner will earn an autographed football for display in their establishment. Organizers said two winners will be chosen for the house contest. The contest registration period has expired.
Additionally, any local business that has a Steelers “special” or an item on their menu that celebrates the team year-round, should submit their menu or advertised special to bstraka@cityoflatrobe.com.
The Steelers announced in June they would not be holding camp in Unity Township for the second consecutive year, as 2021 camp is being held at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex because of concerns from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The final practice open to fans will be at noon Aug. 18.
Training camp took place at Heinz Field last season, rather than SVC for the 55th consecutive year because of the pandemic. The team’s “Friday Night Lights” practice did not take place locally, either.
