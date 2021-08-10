Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) announced this week that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a grant to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
The grant — totaling $2,382,892.00 — will be awarded this year to assist the airport in its ongoing work to mitigate effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that our nation’s critical infrastructure is capable of returning to normal operations safely and effectively,” Joyce said in a news release. “This funding will go towards supporting the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s mission to ensure the safe and effective air travel of passengers and cargo while advancing economic opportunities for our region.”
The release noted that the grant will help the airport address unanticipated costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic related to “operational readiness including personnel staffing, cleaning costs, janitorial services, and efforts to create a safe and sterile environment to combat the spread of pathogens.”
A similar grant was also awarded to the Altoona-Blair County Regional Airport.
