Air travel is about to increase at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. After shutting down in early April because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the Unity Township facility will resume direct flights to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, June 11. Full service to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, along with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will begin June 25.
According to the Spirit Airlines website, direct service to Orlando will be available Thursdays through Mondays in June.
Limited Orlando flights returned May 3 following a nearly month-long shutdown of commercial service at the airport because of the pandemic. Before the direct flights resumed, a circular route using airports in Unity Township, Pittsburgh and Orlando had been implemented.
Airport officials said previously that travelers will be required to wear appropriate face coverings over the nose and mouth when inside the airport terminal or traveling with Spirit Airlines. Young children are exempt from this requirement, officials added.
“I thank all the staff for working hard to keep the airport operational throughout the COVID issue,” Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said on Tuesday.
Passenger totals are also gradually going up at the airport.
After halting commercial flights this spring, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport had just 423 passengers in April and 1,992 in May, according to authority figures. In the first three months of 2020, the airport recorded more than 65,000 passengers.
In other business, work is proceeding on the airport’s runway widening project, with contractor Golden Triangle Construction working 10-hour shifts in the evening and early morning hours when commercial flights aren’t scheduled.
The project, which is being funded through three separate FAA grants totaling $11.8 million, will widen the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet.
Officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders. A two-week shutdown of the airport is planned in September for work on the project.
Monzo said airport officials are excited about the eventual completion of the project “because it will enable us to progress well into the future.”
Monzo said the wider runway will allow the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team to conduct a four-aircraft takeoff during the 2021 airshow, set for Memorial Day weekend at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Last fall, Monzo announced that the airport would not host an airshow in 2020 because three major jet teams had filled their performance schedules and were unavailable for booking. Airport officials try each year to bring in one of three major aerial acts — the Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — to headline the popular airshow.
Airport officials said another upcoming project, which calls for upgrades to taxiway adjustments, won’t begin until the authority is approved for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding.
Last month, authority awarded a $5.12-million bid to improve three taxiways at the airport to Derry Construction Co. The work, which is the third phase of the facility’s runway strengthening and widening project, is being done to avoid connecting from the runway to the main airport ramp, where passengers board and exit planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.