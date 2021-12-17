Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will receive $1.7 million in funding through the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, officials announced on Thursday.
The funds provided to the Unity Township facility are part of the $2.9 billion released to the nation’s 3,000-plus airports under the new infrastructure law. A total of $70 million is designated for airports across Pennsylvania, with Pittsburgh International Airport expected to receive $11 million and smaller amounts going to numerous regional airports.
Aside from the Arnold Palmer airport funding, Rostraver Airport will receive $159,000 for ramp, apron and taxiway improvements, Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said.
Monzo said the funds earmarked for the Unity Township facility will be used to add a second security line and to help the airport stay current with federal health guidance in the era of COVID-19.
“We’re excited about getting it, and it will go a long way toward things we needed in the industry,” Monzo said, adding that the infrastructure funding can be allocated with other funds, allowing the airport to “get a bigger bang for our buck.”
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said in a news release. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania — over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”
Casey noted that additional funding through the infrastructure law is expected in coming years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.