While Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is still up and running, these aren’t exactly normal times.
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting all walks of life, including the airline industry, the Unity Township airport has seen a significant downturn in passengers in recent weeks.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates the airport, told the Bulletin that Spirit Airlines commercial flights at the facility are currently running at about 20% capacity. Typically, that percentage ranges from about 90 to 95%, he noted.
According to airport authority figures, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 46,963 passengers through the first two months of 2020, including 25,898 in February. In recent times, March has been the airport’s busiest month, with at least 32,700 passengers coming through the facility each year from 2016-19.
Travelers, Monzo said, are still able to fly out of Unity Township to several destinations in Florida along with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“Operations are still fully going,” he said. “There’s not as many people, but we’re still running.”
Monzo said the airport has not reduced the number of flights being offered or made any schedule changes in recent weeks. He noted that the facility, however, has suspended in-airport reservations for future Spirit flights until the pandemic passes.
“That way, people aren’t coming in to schedule flights and exposing themselves to the terminals,” he said.
Travelers can still book flights online through Spirit’s website.
Airport officials have not been notified of any potential operations or schedule changes, Monzo said. He noted that such an order — if it happens — could come from Spirit or the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“If it happens, we’ll follow accordingly,” he said.
According to a recent Associated Press story, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 331,000 people at airport checkpoints on Monday, an 86% decline from the same day a year ago.
Major airlines, as reported in the story, are drafting plans in case they must shut down domestic flights because of a lack of air traffic controllers or airport screeners.
Additionally, the story noted that an official of one major U.S. airline said it ticked off more than a dozen flights that departed Tuesday with fewer than 10 passengers on board. In a few instances, that same airline official said pilots and flight attendants outnumbered passengers.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport continues to deep clean its facility, including periodical spray-downs of the terminal building. Monzo said glass panels have recently been installed at ticket counters for an extra level of protection between customers and airport employees.
“It’s a new way of doing business,” he said.
At this month’s airport authority meeting, Monzo said daytime porters at the airport extensively wipe down railings and other items touched by visitors and employees, along with regular cleaning of bathroom areas. Airport employees and ticket counter workers, like most Americans in recent weeks, are advised to constantly use soap and hand sanitizer.
Monzo and airport public safety director/fire chief Moe Haas previously met with county emergency management officials to talk about a plan of action if airport workers came in contact with an infected person at the Unity Township facility.
If they were to somehow learn that a person infected with the coronavirus was a passenger on a Spirit Airlines plane headed to Westmoreland County, Monzo said airport staff would “control it and (the person) wouldn’t come in the terminal.” If a person infected with the virus was suspected of entering the terminal building, he noted that plans are in place to have the facility disinfected by Pittsburgh-based Stratus Building Solutions.
Monzo added that masks are available for airport employees who request one. Monzo, who received a living-donor liver transplant last year, said he typically wears a mask when walking through the terminal building.
In a memo this month to airports that use the low-cost carrier, Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said airline officials have closely monitored the coronavirus since January and the company has enhanced its procedures as a result.
Other services at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport remain open as well. Inside dining has been halted at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse after Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent mandate to close non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania, but Monzo said the restaurant is doing “brisk” business providing takeout and curbside pick-up orders.
The county airport authority, in conjunction with the DeNunzio’s airport location, offered free meals for on-duty first responders on March 18.
Monzo said he is unsure how much funding the Unity Township airport will receive as part of a national $2 trillion stimulus bill, which reportedly will include $25 billion in grants to help U.S. airlines.
“We don’t know,” he said of the possible funding the airport could land. “But everybody needs it.”
If individuals have questions about flights, Monzo asks them not to call the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport office, but to visit www.spirit.com or call Spirit’s customer service line at 1-855-728-3555.
