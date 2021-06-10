The Westmoreland County Food Bank and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport are offering a way for residents to help their neighbors on their way out of town.
Starting today, June 10, three marked bins to collect non-perishable food items will be placed within the terminal of the Unity Township airport. The food drive will continue through July 10.
“At a time when pandemic restrictions are easing, travel is increasing, and people are eager to resume summer activities, there are still neighbors who do not have enough food to eat,” said Jennifer Miller, CEO of the Westmoreland County Food Bank. “We are grateful that the airport recognizes this, and is hosting a food drive.”
“The airport is a strong supporter of the community,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. “And we feel great pride in supporting this worthwhile endeavor.”
The Westmoreland County Food Bank serves over 18,000 individuals each month. WCFB currently has 66 member agencies in their network of emergency feeding sites. Of those, 44 are food pantries in which low-income consumers are able to access emergency food assistance throughout the month.
Food drive donations must be non-perishable. This includes canned or boxed items, juices, pasta, canned meats, sauces and prepared foods. Most needed items include peanut butter, cereal, canned or pouched tuna, chicken or salmon, boxed meals (such as macaroni and cheese or Hamburger Helper), soups or stews.
Donated foods must have original manufacturer’s label and be free of obvious defects or contamination, such as missing labels, popped tops or mold or rust on cans or bottles, or they cannot be redistributed.
“If every passenger moving through the airport during this time donated a non-perishable food item, the impact would be long lasting and a powerful step in addressing hunger in Westmoreland County,” Miller said.
Last year, the Food Bank distributed over 6.3 million pounds of food. Half of the food items come from the federal and state governments and the remaining 50% is generated through local donations and food drives.
For passengers who wish to help and cannot bring food items to the airport, a QR code will be posted with the bins to facilitate for monetary donations. By scanning the code with your smartphone, you will be directed to the donations page of the food bank website.
