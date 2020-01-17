The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office released information about the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday in New Kensington.
Anthone C. Williams, 31, of Arnold was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle on the 200 block of Dent Drive in New Kensington around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner’s report.
Deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Williams dead at the scene, ruling the manner of death a homicide. An autopsy was performed Wednesday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates.
New Kensington police and the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau are investigating.
A funeral home has not been chosen at this time.
