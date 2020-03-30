An Armstrong Township woman was killed Friday night in a one-vehicle crash in Blairsville Borough, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
Christina Anne Roberson, 50, was driving north on South Walnut Street in Blairsville approaching Old Main Street around 9:28 p.m. when the 2014 Honda CR-V she was driving struck the curb and a road sign on a left curve, then struck a utility pole on the east side of South Walnut Street head-on, Overman reported.
Roberson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest at 9:48 p.m. by Overman.
Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Blairsville Borough police responded to the crash, according to the coroner’s report.
John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.