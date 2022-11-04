Pennsylvania State Police shot and killed an armed man along U.S. Route 22 late Thursday afternoon after he led police on a high-speed pursuit from Cambria County.
The suspect was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office as 35-year-old Krysten H. Pretlor of Johnstown.
According to PSP Trooper Stephen Limani, the chase originated in Richland Township following a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Pretlor reportedly fled the area while police were obtaining a warrant for his arrest. Richland Township is roughly 45 miles from where the chase tragically ended shortly after 3 p.m.
“(Pretlor) was engaged by the Richland Township Police Department,” Limani said. “He subsequently led them on a high-speed pursuit and traveled onto Route 22, headed westbound on Route 22, and they were going to start to break that off at which point in time our state troopers were not that far – in the vicinity – and were able to engage that vehicle.
“They followed that vehicle at a high rate of speed which is very dangerous for the community and we were very concerned about that.”
The chase at times reportedly exceeded 90-100 mph, according to 911 dispatch.
On Route 22 at Rushwood Road, PSP said Pretlor tried to turn around and a trooper utilized a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver in an attempt to pin the vehicle.
“It’s a maneuver where you pin a vehicle up against a Jersey barrier or concrete barrier that separates Route 22,” Limani said. “Troopers tried to engage him with some simple requests of compliance and to obey our requests and unfortunately that wasn’t met. We had to engage that person with gunfire and (he) did not survive.
“It’s a tragedy and one of the things we hate is seeing someone not following through with what they need to do.”
Limani said no state troopers were injured during the chase or ensuing gunfire. Limani was unable to confirm how many rounds were fired.
Troopers had to shut down the eastbound lanes of Route 22 at New Alexandria. Some alternate routes were posted while PSP conducted its investigation. The roadway was initially closed in both directions between Blairsville and New Alexandria.
“It’s very scary with any type of high-speed pursuit, it’s one of the worst things you can be involved with in law enforcement,” Limani said. “You’re talking about Route 22 in the middle of the day, there’s tons of traffic and very dangerous, and we’re lucky that no one else was hurt.
“That’s a testament to the officers involved and making sure that they were able to stop this before it got any worse.”
Pretlor was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:48 p.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan.
An autopsy will be performed Friday, Nov. 4, by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates, according to a public information report provided by the coroner’s office. Cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation into the incident.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
