This year’s Veterans Day observances, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10; Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, in area communities, will mark the 104th year since the end of World War I.

Known at the time as “The Great War,” World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

