This year’s Veterans Day observances, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10; Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, in area communities, will mark the 104th year since the end of World War I.
Known at the time as “The Great War,” World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. It was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required “the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the nation’s history” and after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 (making it a legal holiday) by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.”
With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor “American veterans of all wars.”
LATROBE
Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary announced details of the Veterans Day observance in Latrobe.
There will be a parade at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, starting at the corner of St. Clair and Ligonier streets and continuing on Weldon and Jefferson streets and Memorial Drive to Veterans Memorial Plaza behind the Loyalhanna Apartments high rise.
ALA Unit 515 spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt added, “Lunch will be served to the veterans from noon to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 515 if they are members. Dues must be paid in advance or that day. Auxiliary members who plan to attend and help serve lunch to the veterans are asked to wear red tops and black pants.”
Kristy Murphy, administrative coordinator for Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, says the master of ceremonies for the program at Veterans Memorial Plaza will be William Tompko, senior vice commander of VFW Post 3414, and the invocation and benediction will be delivered by Ralph Patterson, chaplain of American Legion Post 515.
This year’s speaker will be Maj. Paul Blycheck of 911 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, currently detailed to the 911 Operation Group Stan/Eval as flight nurse examiner.
A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003), Operation Enduring Freedom (2012) and Operation Inherent Resolve (2016), the major resides in Unity Township with his wife, Chrissy, and daughters, Abby, Gracie, Mary and Lucy. He has been employed as an ER nurse at Excela Health in Latrobe since 2006. A life member and EMS captain of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2, he is currently Post 3414 commander.
Posts 515 and 3414 are sponsoring the city’s observance.
Also on the program are Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels, Pledge of Allegiance; Jack Goldberg, Post 515 commander, greetings, and the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Band directed by Tim Sheridan, musical selections, including taps and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
These officers of veterans organizations will be introduced and acknowledged with a hand salute: Blycheck; Goldberg; Emil Svetahor, Marine Corps League; Michaela Casteel, president of VFW Auxiliary; Shawn Gracie, commander, Sons of the American Legion; Janet Penrose, president of Unit 515; Don Truxal, road captain, Riders of Post 515; Duane Miller, Sons of the American Revolution; Mary Lou Townsend, Daughters of the American Revolution; Bartels; John Brasile, chief, City of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Boy Scouts Troop 305 and Cub Scouts Pack 305, both of Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club; Boy Scouts Troop 311, Latrobe, and Girl Scouts Troop 29796, Latrobe/Derry.
There will be a rifle salute by the Post 515 and Post 3414 Firing Squad.
The printed program also includes the following: “If you desire to have a veteran’s name added to the Veterans Memorial or have any questions regarding the memorial, please contact Art Dira at 724-539-8095.”
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis announced the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is honoring veterans for their military service with a special breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the center. Admission is free for veterans and their spouse. For anyone else wanting breakfast that day the meal is $5.
Robin Simpson of LUMC Ministries announced Latrobe United Methodist Church is celebrating Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, with a complimentary breakfast followed by a presentation by retired Marine Corps Maj. Eric Burkett.
According to Simpson, in April 2012, two weeks into his sixth deployment, the major was seriously injured in a plane crash. He now lives in New Castle with his family in a specially adapted smart home provided by The Gary Sinese Foundation. Burkett will speak to honored guests and their families about his service in the Marine Corps and how he has overcome the obstacles resulting from his injuries.
LUMC invites all veterans and first responders in the area, along with their families, to participate in this opportunity for fellowship and inspiration.
Breakfast will be served in Dixon Hall (church basement) at 8:30 a.m., with the presentation to follow. Tickets are free, but limited (first come, first served), and are required for admission. Community members are encouraged to contact LUMC staff by phone at 724-537-8141 or in person at the church office at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Main Street, Latrobe, to secure tickets for this event.
LIGONIER
Carol Wolford of American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267 of Ligonier said local merchants have been asked to remember all veterans by displaying a green light candle at their business throughout the month of November. In addition, the borough will light one Diamond lantern in green during the week of Nov. 6-12 honoring all veterans for their sacrifice.
ALA members encourage everyone to join the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Air Force Junior ROTC organizations at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Donaldson Field, Ligonier, for the Veterans Day ceremony.
“A ceremony honoring our country’s veterans will take place at this same time across the United States of America, remembering the men and women responsible for our freedoms and marking historical times in our history,” said ALA President Heather Will.
ALA Unit 267 is distributing candles and posters to businesses who wish to participate. Contact Wolford at 919-428-8529 to request a candle and poster. Donations will be accepted for the benefit of local veterans. Checks can be made payable to and sent to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267 (memo “Green Light”), 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
GREENSBURG
Unity in the Community will host a free “Honoring Our Veterans” event 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 11, at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said, “All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event. Many organizations and leaders will be participating. Also we are accepting donations of Christmas toys for underserved children.”
In addition to recognition of Black community leaders, there will be food available, health screenings, entertainment and resources tables.
More than 15 organizations will be represented, including Blackburn Center, Community Hero, Sage’s Army, Veterans Leadership, UPMC, Department of Health, Puddin Gems, Community Action, National Organization of Client Advocates, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Laurel Legal, the American Red Cross and others.
BLAIRSVILLE
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee announced the dates that Veterans Day flags would be put up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
The 2022 Veterans Day schedule:
• Saturday, Nov. 5: Poles, flags and markers went up at 9 a.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 12: Poles, flags and markers will be taken down at 10 a.m.
The committee noted, “Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet. The setup requires a large group effort. The committee welcomes all who would like to participate. Please come out and volunteer. It is inspiring to see community members working together.”
