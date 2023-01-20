Attending the Pennsylvania Farm Show since 2011 has been a tradition for Tina Danser of Latrobe and her daughters. Tina first took her eldest daughter, Hannah Cunnard, and then younger daughter Grace, a third-grader at Baggaley Elementary School, joined in.

The sisters, and their “adopted rabbit brother,” Zachary Farlow, 22, of West Newton, all brought home some ribbons this year from Harrisburg, and said they had a great time.

