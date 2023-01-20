Attending the Pennsylvania Farm Show since 2011 has been a tradition for Tina Danser of Latrobe and her daughters. Tina first took her eldest daughter, Hannah Cunnard, and then younger daughter Grace, a third-grader at Baggaley Elementary School, joined in.
The sisters, and their “adopted rabbit brother,” Zachary Farlow, 22, of West Newton, all brought home some ribbons this year from Harrisburg, and said they had a great time.
“I got inspired to raise and show rabbits because my sister started showing Dutch rabbits before I was even born,” Grace said. “It’s kind of a family thing.”
Hannah, who is now a 4-H alumna, has returned as a project leader with Covered Bridge 4-H. She began with 4-H at 9 years old after being inspired by her cousins Leah and Kara Shafron of Ligonier.
“Hannah got her first Dutch rabbit named Orca from Annie Brown of Tarrs, PA,” said Tina. “Zach joined 4-H in 2014 and also got his first Dutch rabbit, Sam, from the Brown family.
“Looking back, I think all of this is Annie Brown’s fault,” Tina chuckled. “It branched out from just showing at the Westmoreland Fair and Derry Township Agricultural Fairs, then we joined the Westmoreland County Rabbit Club, Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeder’s Association, The American Rabbit Breeder’s Association, American Dutch Rabbit Club, and Regional and State Dutch clubs in Michigan and Ohio. The kids have shown rabbits in 11 states and have driven rabbits as far as Kansas to compete against top breeders across the nation. They have flown as far as Reno, Nevada, to show at the national convention.”
Zachary is the son of Melissa and Mark Farlow, and a 2019 graduate of Yough Senior High School. He is working toward his bachelor’s degree in education at Westmoreland County County College with an interest in agricultural education. Hannah is a 2019 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and has earned her associate degree in business management from WCCC.
Zachary and Hannah serve as role models to Grace, who said she studies a lot for showmanship and practices handling, which forms a bond.
“I prepared my rabbits by cleaning their cages, giving them water and food, and grooming them,” she explained. “All of this keeps them healthy.”
Tina explained they have quite a bit to pack before heading across the state to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
“They need basics like food and hay, and emergency stuff in case they get sick or hurt,” she said.”
“It is an honor to represent the rabbit department at the state competition,” said Grace. “It is also fun to teach others about our hobby. We have made a lot of friends and memories showing at the farm show. Plus, the milkshakes, fried cheese cubes and pierogies are the best.”
Grace said this year’s farm show was even more exciting because she is the 2022 Pennsylvania Rabbit Breeder’s Association Lady and got to wear her sash and crown, and help with the rabbit show and talk to folks. She was interviewed by an area news crew and learned the competition is tough at the state level.
According to the family, judges will look at a rabbit and compare it to the breed standards from the American Rabbit Breeder’s Association.
“So, when you show your rabbits, you try to find the ones that best match the breed standard,” explained Tina. “Dutch rabbits are a marked breed and they get a lot of points on their markings. Judges also look at the body type of condition of your rabbit.”
“I got to show lilac Dutch for the first time at the farm show,” said Grace. “They were just added as a new variety (color) late this year. I was the only one showing lilacs, so they all got first or second place in their classes. My chocolate rabbit, Mason, got first place in his class too.”
Grace’s gray rabbits did well, winning best of variety and best opposite sex of variety. Hannah’s steel senior doe, Spice, got best of variety for the steel Dutch, while Zach’s English Spot, a chocolate senior buck named Bocephus, won his class and variety and went on to win Best of Breed in the open class. Bocephus stayed for the week for the public to admire from a safe distance.
Tina emphasized the great experience at the farm show.
“It showcases agriculture in Pennsylvania and it’s an excellent way to share your love of the rabbit hobby with the public,” she said. “It is also nice when the kids shake their nerves and compete at the state level. It shows them how to work hard for what they want to accomplish and helps them to set goals and achieve them.”
Joking that the family bleeds 4-H green, Tina said Hannah has earned many awards, including Grand Champion Showman and Best in Show at both Derry Township Agricultural Fair and Westmoreland Fair.
“She earned first runner-up for the 2019 Derry Township Fair Queen Contest,” said Tina. “She and Zach were on the State Achievement Days Rabbit Bowl Team for Westmoreland County 4-H for multiple years.”
Grace has won Best of Breed with her rabbits at both of the local fairs and has won her showmanship classes at both local fairs, also placing second in showmanship competition at the 2022 National Dutch Show. Serving as Lady of the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeder’s Association, Grace will run for the title of Princess at the Mid-Atlantic Rabbit and Cavy Shows during the first weekend of February at this year’s state rabbit breeder’s convention in Lebanon, the county seat of Lebanon County in Pennsylvania.
Zach has earned many awards as well with his rabbits, with his crowning achievements being named the 2019 PASRBA King and the state champion rabbit bowl team at the 2018 State Achievement Days in State College.
