The Westmoreland County Food Bank’s Summer Food Service program is doubling its outreach compared to 2020, with more than 20 sites planned this year.
Area public sites taking part in this year’s program include:
- Autumn Brook Apartments, 100 Luzerne St., Greensburg, 10 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday;
- Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 520 New Alexandria Road, Greensburg, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;
- Robindale Energy, 1501 Ligonier St., Latrobe, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays;
- Salvation Army, 1100 Clay Ave. Ext., Jeannette, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the food bank at 724-468-8660.
