Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of more wintry weather was fitting Tuesday as the region saw additional snow accumulation Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
The last batches of snow cleared the ridges in eastern Westmoreland County early this morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pittsburgh. There is no precipitation in the forecast for Wednesday, according to the NWS, but temperatures are expected to hover around freezing during the day, with a low around 16 degrees overnight.
Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts operated under a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the winter weather, while Ligonier Valley School District shifted to full-remote learning for the day.
Westmoreland County was spared the brunt of the recent winter storm compared to other parts of the state, with most places in the area getting a few inches of snowfall Monday and Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency Monday as the state saw snowfall of up to 30 inches throughout central and eastern regions. The proclamation freed up millions of dollars for snow removal and authorized officials to request help from the National Guard.
Authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning.
About 60 miles north in Plains Township, a shooting after an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.
In other states across the Northeast, the two-day snowstorm affected distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, shut down public transport, closed schools and stranded travelers with canceled flights.
Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in College Park, Maryland, noted that while several areas in the mid-Atlantic saw measurable snowfall for a few consecutive days, that hasn’t shattered such records.
For example, she said, the most consecutive days with measured snowfall for Washington is four, while the mark is five for New York City and six for Philadelphia.
“While this storm has been a prolonged event, it’s not a record-setter in that sense, but it does rank up there pretty high of course,” she said.
The sprawling, lumbering storm had already walloped the eastern United States by Monday. More than 17 inches of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 30 inches was reported in northern New Jersey. Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with 18-plus inches of snow, while much of southern New Hampshire got about a foot of snow.
The storm raged offshore, making it inhospitable for mariners. Off the Maine coast, waves were approaching 30 feet, and a 73-mph wind gust was recorded at an offshore buoy.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.
