Area school districts are beginning to offer no-cost meals during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) school closure starting today, March 17.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18.
Derry Area School District on Monday announced details of its meal distribution plan.
According to the announcement, the district will offer drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to four locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments.
Those who can’t make it to one of the delivery sites or who have other specific questions should contact Derry Area food service director Gwen Kozar, at 724-694-1401, ext.1442 or 1476 or by email at gkozar@dasd.us.
In Greater Latrobe School District, grab-and-go items for breakfast and lunch can be picked up starting today, March 17, at Latrobe Elementary School (20 Cedar St., Latrobe) in the bus lane along Ligonier Street from 11 a.m. to noon.
Greater Latrobe also issued a notification Monday that school nurses will be available at each building from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today for families to pick up students’ medications or essential medical equipment that had been left at the schools that students will need during the closure. Medication or equipment will only be released to a parent or guardian.
In Mount Pleasant Area, online order forms for breakfast and lunch can be found on the district’s website, www.mpasd.net. Meals for any student or person under 18 can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the junior-senior high school (265 State St., Mt. Pleasant Township) or Donegal Elementary School (138 School House Lane).
Ligonier Valley School District did not have information regarding meal distribution available on its website as of this morning.
