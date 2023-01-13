HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Tuesday announced 39 institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools, including St. Vincent College and Seton Hill University, have been awarded It’s On Us PA grants of up to $60,000 each, totaling more than $1.3 million.
St. Vincent is to receive $37,000 while Seton Hill is to receive $29,400.
Gov. Tom Wolf established It’s On Us PA, the nation’s first statewide campaign to combat campus sexual assault and violence, nearly seven years ago and has made Pennsylvania a national leader in improving campus safety.
“PDE is committed to supporting efforts that keep college campuses safe, inclusive, and welcoming spaces for all students,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “The It’s On Us PA campaign cultivates change and provides colleges, universities, and postsecondary career and trade schools with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment and violence.”
The grants provide funding from Jan. 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024, to implement strategies on campuses to address goals of the It’s On Us PA campaign, which include:
- Improve awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges and universities to better serve all students;
- Remove or reduce barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting incidents or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence, and
- Demonstrate significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders – including college and university presidents – as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families and communities to pledge to improve their institution’s climate.
The national It’s On Us campaign was created by the Obama administration to raise awareness about sexual assault, teach participants that assault includes non-consensual sex, advise them on how to identify dangerous situations, empower them to intervene, and urge them to create an environment of support for victims and survivors.
Wolf launched It’s On Us PA in 2016, the nation’s first statewide campaign. Pennsylvanians are invited to visit the It’s On Us PA page on the governor’s website and take the pledge to “recognize that non-consensual sex is sexual assault, identify situations in which sexual assault may occur, intervene in situations where consent has not or cannot be given, and create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.” Users also have access to pre-written messages of support that can be used to spread the word on their social networks about the pledge.
Act 55 of 2022 expanded these efforts by requiring all institutions of higher education and postsecondary private licensed schools to adopt a definition of consent as part of their code of conduct or sexual misconduct or harassment policy. By Dec. 31, 2022, each institution also was required to enter into and maintain a memorandum of understanding with at least one rape crisis center and one domestic violence program, and by July 1, institutions must establish and implement an educational program, in consultation with at least one local rape crisis center and one domestic violence program, that includes sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking education prevention and response.
