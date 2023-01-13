HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Tuesday announced 39 institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools, including St. Vincent College and Seton Hill University, have been awarded It’s On Us PA grants of up to $60,000 each, totaling more than $1.3 million.

St. Vincent is to receive $37,000 while Seton Hill is to receive $29,400.

