Patti Levay said yes when a friend asked her if she’d be willing to take in 10 pugs rescued from China if someone sponsored them financially.
That was in late June. When the dogs arrived three months later, it turned out that there were eight pugs and seven French bulldogs. They’ve been getting ready for their new homes for the past couple of months, and some have already been adopted.
Levay is the founder of Guardian Angels Pug Rescue (GAPR), a nonprofit that operates at the kennel on her home property in Derbytown. She has been rescuing, rehabbing and rehoming the squishy faced breed for decades, and has also taken in mixed and other breeds. She didn’t hesitate when her friend — who wants to remain anonymous — said she would sponsor bringing the dogs from China. It can cost around $3,000 in veterinary fees, transports and other expenses for each dog.
Arrangements were made through Jill Stewart of China Rescue Dogs, a nonprofit in North Carolina, that, according to their Facebook page, has saved more than 1,900 dogs from the meat markets, restaurants and other deplorable conditions in China.
“It’s very horrific what happens to animals there,” Levay said. “The meat market is the No. 1 place they are being rescued, and they get some out of the restaurants. Other dogs have been abused. There’s an underground of people who rescue the dogs and get them transported to a makeshift shelter environment (to prepare them to leave). It’s a secret operation, and in my book, they are heroes.”
There are protocols for taking the dogs out of China and for bringing them to the United States and Canada. They are under veterinary care and fully vaccinated before they leave and are quarantined and examined again when they arrive in North America, then when they reach their destinations.
The dogs that came to Levay were accompanied by golden retrievers and golden mixes that Stewart took on. There was a total of 31 dogs that would be split between the rescues.
The shipment first arrived in Vancouver, Canada, where they were held for inspection before Dog Is My Copilot donated their services to fly them Sept. 25 to the airport in Los Angeles, California. Ground transport was provided by Magic CarPet Rides.
Becca Silvis of Greensburg helped Levay unload them from transport when they arrived Sept. 28. They cleaned the dogs in Levay’s grooming studio and made sure they were free of fleas. For the next three weeks, the dogs were quarantined from the GAPR dogs, Levay’s own pets and outsiders.
A veterinarian from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture examined the dogs, inspected their paperwork and made sure Levay was following state protocol.
“The paperwork is unbelievable and the state protocol is very strict,” Levay said.
Some of the dogs had physical injuries from their horrific lives in China where no one even bothered to give them names. But the rescuers do.
“Little Ben is missing an eye and part of his ear,” Levay said. “He had been on a meat truck heading for market. Trio is missing her back right foot and she had cancerous breast tumors that we had to have removed. Fortunately, they will probably not metastasize. But she is the happiest dog in the world. Pugsley has severe trauma from above, as if someone stomped on him or hit him with a very heavy object. His pelvic area was shattered and the poor dog was left to heal on his own. He walks wobbly but he is a very happy dog. Leo, the charming male pug whose tongue sticks out, had to have a growth removed from inside of his mouth. It’s non-cancerous and he is completely healed and ready for his new home.”
French bulldog Gracie was adopted by Silvis and her husband Chris, and Oreo the Frenchie was adopted by another Greensburg family. A pug named Luna found her home in Latrobe, and Nanny, another pug, was adopted by a family in West Virginia. Ben was adopted by a veterinarian in the Dillsburg area, and Trio was taken home by Levay’s longtime friends and veteran GAPR adopters Corrina and Steve Lyncha of State College.
Frannie and her son Franklin are a bonded pair that Levay hopes will be adopted together.
“She’s a year and a half old and her son is a year old, so she was bred in her first heat when she was 6 months old,” she said. “They were in a breeding mill where dogs are bred for the meat market.”
Sammy is another dog waiting for his new family. He’s a black and white Frenchie who’s low to the ground and so possibly mixed with some Corgi.
There are other dogs from China that are still looking for homes, in addition to the pugs and pug wannabes that have been with GAPR and also need to have their own families. All meet-and-greets are by appointment only, and potential adopters have to submit applications to be approved.
“These are the happiest dogs in the world,” Levay said about the China dogs. “It’s like they know they are safe and they are grateful.”
Someone asked her why she would take in dogs from overseas instead of rescuing them out of domestic puppy mills.
“I’m not going to turn my back on them,” she told that person. “I’m not going to say no if I have the room for them and the financial backing from someone.”
Guardian Angels Pug Rescue has more information and photos on Facebook, and check out China Rescue Dogs for information about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.