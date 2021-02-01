The Latrobe area saw just a dusting of snow throughout the day Sunday into Monday morning, but more precipitation could be on the way.
A winter storm warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the eastern part of Westmoreland County, which is forecast to see accumulations of up to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The remainder of Westmoreland County will be in a winter weather advisory through the same time, with the NWS predicting up to 3 inches of snowfall, with larger accumulations in higher elevations.
The NWS in Pittsburgh issued an update early Monday, predicting 3 to 4 inches of total snowfall accumulation to occur in the Latrobe area through 7 a.m. Tuesday, with higher totals on the ridges to the east.
Temperatures in the Latrobe area were projected to top out around 34 degrees Monday, dropping to a low of 23 overnight. The NWS predicted daytime snow accumulation of around an inch Monday for the Latrobe area, with another 1 to 3 inches accumulating overnight into Tuesday.
The winter storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest in the most snow some places had seen in several years, according to the Associated Press. Chicago got almost 7 inches of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of a couple hundred flights at the city’s two airports. In Wisconsin, snow depths in some counties near Lake Michigan had reached more than 15 inches, and the snow was still falling.
“That’s more snow than we’ve seen in a decade,” Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Three to 5 inches of snow arrived in central Ohio by early Sunday, making for some slippery roads. Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia had also received some snow, with up to 3 inches in some areas. By the afternoon, the snow reached Pennsylvania.
Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. A White House official said Sunday night that the visit would be rescheduled for later in the week when the agency’s staff and diplomats could more safely commute to attend.
