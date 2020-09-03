Gabe Monzo said he didn’t receive official notification until Monday that President Donald J. Trump was planning a campaign stopover this evening at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
“But we had an inkling because there were a lot of people hanging around the airport with suits on,” he told the Bulletin.
Monzo, the executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates the Unity Township airport, won’t be able to attend the event at the L.J. Aviation Hangar No. 1.
“I’m a liver transplant patient, so I have to stay away from crowds,” he said. “I won’t be seeing President Trump, but I’ll make sure that he’s taken care of. Everything will be in place, and it’s nothing we haven’t done before. We’ve had presidential visits here with George Bush and Bill Clinton. We will have high security.”
The Secret Service is in charge, he added, but the airport security and staff are taking care of “small things” at the Secret Service’s request. The Pennsylvania State Police and Latrobe Police Department will also be involved.
“The state police asked if I had a couple of officers to provide security during the event,” Latrobe Chief John Sleasman said. “And of course, we’ll have officers monitoring the traffic that might be coming through town.”
The gates open at 4 p.m. and the president is expected to arrive at 7 p.m. DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, which is on site at the airport, is prepared for the increase in customers.
“We’ve taken a lot of reservations for people who want to dine before they get in line to go through security,” said general manager Amy Templeton. “We’ll have a concession outside before everyone enters, if someone wants a beverage or something to eat while they’re waiting to see the president. We are looking forward to a nice turnout.”
A spokesman for the nearby Hampton Inn reported that the phones started ringing as soon as the rally was announced. Rooms were sold out by Tuesday afternoon. Some guests made reservations to stay more than one night.
Many out-of-towners were among nearly 900 people who on Wednesday visited the Trump House on nearby Route 982.
The house that’s received national attention is a rental property that owner Leslie Rossi turned into a starred and striped center for all things Trump when he campaigned in 2016. That includes a huge cutout of the president in front of the house, and this year’s addition of a cutout of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden coming out of the basement. There were an estimated 2,000 visitors on Sunday.
“Enthusiasm is very high,” Rossi said. “People come from far and wide to visit the house. We are assisting voters by providing information and forms for people to register to vote as well as change their party or change their address if they have moved. That is the most important thing I’ve done here at the house this election season.”
The house is closed today and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 4.
Lisa Pope of Latrobe is one of the local people who will be attending this evening’s rally.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it. I just love the man. Despite his flaws, he is a true patriot who in my opinion has the absolute best interest of the country in the forefront of everything he does.”
Paul and Darlene Upson of Unity Township live close enough that they’re going to skip the expected heavy traffic and walk to the airport.
“We plan on going early,” Darlene Upson said. “We got there early when Vice President Mike Pence was in Greensburg, but I was still eight blocks away. I’m sure this is going to be bigger. We are all excited and we can’t wait to see President Trump. I don’t care if it’s raining, and I don’t care if I have to stand the whole time. I will be there.”
Her husband, a U.S. Army veteran, previously served as the Republican chairman of their district and closely follows politics.
“I am mentally prepared for a physically arduous day,” he said about what it’s going to take to attend the event.
Three flights are scheduled for today at the airport, but temporary flight restrictions will be in order to comply with the heavy security while President Trump is present. Monzo said the airport’s old runway will be used for overflow parking during the event.
Monzo said Trump is expected to arrive at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in a Boeing 757 aircraft, which is a smaller plane than the highly customized Boeing 747-200B aircraft currently used as Air Force One.
“Any aircraft the president is in is called Air Force One,” Monzo noted. “The ’47 is about 500,000 pounds and the ’57 is about 200,000.”
In previous presidential visits, Monzo said George W. Bush arrived at the airport in a helicopter and Bill Clinton in a 727 aircraft.
“It doesn’t matter where you are as far as your political beliefs,” Monzo said about the rally. “He’s still the president, and this is important. No matter what side of the fence you’re on, it’s quite a thing to have President Trump visit here.”
Note: Staff writer Nick Cammuso contributed to this story.
