Donald D. Dunlap, 97, of Latrobe served as a veteran for three years beginning in 1943. Today, he is known as the “poet” of Loyalhanna Senior Suites & Personal Care and has penned numerous poems during his time at the facility.

The following poem, titled “Our American Flag,” was written in 2011 and carries special meaning on Fourth of July weekend:

Don’t ever forget

Those who fought and those who died

It’s our pledge of allegiance

To protect and preserve

Our American way of life

To all we hold dear

What a symbol of freedom

Our American flag

Forever be proud each day of our life

That we all come together and be united

To stand firm and salute its colors

Let’s all remember and never forget

The flag you see wave

Brave men died to protect

Be thankful you are living

Where freedom prevails

Across this great country

That we all love so well

Pledge, love and honor

Our American flag!

