Donald D. Dunlap, 97, of Latrobe served as a veteran for three years beginning in 1943. Today, he is known as the “poet” of Loyalhanna Senior Suites & Personal Care and has penned numerous poems during his time at the facility.
The following poem, titled “Our American Flag,” was written in 2011 and carries special meaning on Fourth of July weekend:
Don’t ever forget
Those who fought and those who died
It’s our pledge of allegiance
To protect and preserve
Our American way of life
To all we hold dear
What a symbol of freedom
Our American flag
Forever be proud each day of our life
That we all come together and be united
To stand firm and salute its colors
Let’s all remember and never forget
The flag you see wave
Brave men died to protect
Be thankful you are living
Where freedom prevails
Across this great country
That we all love so well
Pledge, love and honor
Our American flag!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.