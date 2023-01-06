A man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman outside a Scottdale hardware store, the latest in a spree of crimes allegedly committed by 33-year-old Jason Michael Thomas.
According to a report from the Scottdale Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched Jan. 4 at 12:26 p.m. to Brilhart Ace Hardware at 236 S. Broadway St. in Scottdale for a “strong-arm robbery.”
Investigators say a female was “accosted by a male suspect” who stole her purse and fled on foot.
Members of the Scottdale Borough Police Department encountered Thomas in the area of Church Street and Garfield Park in Scottdale.
Thomas was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.
Through investigation, it was learned that Thomas is wanted by the Latrobe Police Department for a Jan. 2 theft of a motor vehicle and related offenses. Thomas allegedly fled in the vehicle and traveled to Fayette County, where he has been accused of committing a home invasion and theft at a Montgomery Road location Jan. 3 in Upper Tyrone Township.
Speaking Tuesday during a city council meeting, Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, serving as acting chief and officer-in-charge, reported the situation to city officials.
“We had a stolen vehicle (Monday) and we were able to identify the individual who stole it, but unfortunately he made his way down to the Belle Vernon area in the stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion type robbery down there,” Derk said. “We’ll have warrants out for that individual.”
According to online court records, Thomas was scheduled for multiple arraignments Thursday in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Conflicting reports list Thomas as having a Latrobe mailing address and “no fixed address” while residing in Pennsylvania. A report from the Scottdale Borough Police Department indicated Thomas is from Derry.
For the alleged Jan. 3 Upper Tyrone Township home invasion, Thomas faces charges of burglary-person present, a first-degree felony; criminal trespass-break into structure, a second-degree felony; robbery-take property by force, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; theft by unlawful taking-moveable property, a third-degree felony and third-degree misdemeanor; criminal mischief-damage property, a third-degree misdemeanor, and two ungraded misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. In this case, bail was set at $25,000.
For the alleged purse snatching Jan. 4 in Scottdale, Thomas faces charges of robbery-taking property by force, a third-degree felony; first-degree misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and an ungraded misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In this case, bail was set at $50,000.
Court records show Thomas is incarcerated in Westmoreland County Prison. He currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 18 in front of Magisterial District Judge Charles D. Moore. On Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before the Honorable Richard Kasunic II, according to court records.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.